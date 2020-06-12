An Alcoa woman was sentenced to more than 4 years in prison after she was convicted of fraud.
Eastern District of Tennessee Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves sentenced Marilyn Yvette Cook, 57, on Wednesday, June 10, to serve 51 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.
On July 31, 2019, Following a two-day trial, a jury convicted Cook of presenting a fictitious obligation and submitting a false claim to the United States, a Friday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Tennessee states.
At trial, the jury heard testimony that in October 2017, Cook attempted to deposit a false “bill of exchange,” with a face value of $1 million, to the Regions Bank branch in Alcoa. In support of the “bill of exchange,” which had the appearance of a bank check, Cook presented fictitious documents showing she possessed Treasury bonds worth more than $100 billion.
Cook also filed a fraudulent federal tax return through which she sought a tax refund of more than $251,000.
Cook also was convicted in 2006 for multiple counts of defrauding the United States through false tax returns, and using personal information of indigent individuals receiving assistance from her faith-based organization, Sheep Ministries, Inc.
Law enforcement agencies participating in the joint investigation that led to cook’s arrest and sentencing included the Alcoa Police Department, U.S. Department of Treasury, Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service, and the U.S. Secret Service.
