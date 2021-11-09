The Alcoa Board of Commissioners is done for now voting on land-oriented decisions for the Smith & Wesson property off Proffitt Springs Road.
Through a complex, multilayered process, Alcoa is at the tail end of removing land known as Partnership Park North from the city limits.
On Tuesday, commissioners held two public hearings related to the matter — one that creates a plan of services for right of way that includes Proffitt Springs Road and three properties off of it, and another de-annexing the 236-acre Partnership Park North.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve both measures on second reading.
The votes were the two major steps Alcoa needed to complete at a board level to remove the land from city limits and clean up new boundaries created from the shift.
Now it will be up to a few votes by the Maryville City Council to annex the land, give it a zoning designation and create a plan of services for it.
Additionally, the Coordinating Committee — a board established by state law and called by Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell for altering urban growth boundaries (UGB) — had its third and final meeting Monday.
Comprising leaders from towns, municipalities, cities, the county, the Blount Chamber and others, the Coordinating Committee met three times to alter the UGBs of both cities to allow for the annexation and de-annexation that’s happening in Maryville and Alcoa governments.
There are two main reasons local governments and principals at Smith & Wesson sped these moves through multiple boards since Sept. 30, when the gunmaker announced it was moving its headquarters and manufacturing relocation to Maryville.
The first reason was utilities, specifically sewer. Cities, the Blount Industrial Development Board, which actually owns and will develop the land, and the company worked together to decide how best to extend sewer to the property.
They concluded connecting to Alcoa’s sewer would be more difficult than running Maryville sewer north up Middlesettlements and Proffitt Springs roads.
A second reason for swapping the land from Alcoa to Maryville’s hands was branding. City officials and Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith said the gunmaker doesn’t want the name “Alcoa” on its packaging, lest people confuse the name of the city with the company ALCOA Inc.
Though Smith & Wesson officials broke ground at the site Nov. 5, they broke it on Alcoa land, not in Maryville city limits, as some press releases and online social media posts stated.
Partnership Park North is set to be Maryville land once the city holds a second round of public hearings and votes on annexation during the regular City Council meeting in early December.
Quick action in both cities could mean quicker development at the Smith & Wesson HQ site. Plans the company showed at the groundbreaking showed there will be at least two buildings there. One appears to be exclusively an office space and the other a warehouse where plastic injection molding processes will happen.
The site also will be a distribution hub.
According to the company and contracts it signed with the IDB, Smith & Wesson will start moving to Blount in 2023.
Tennessee Department of Transportation documents show roadwork in the area will have to move forward soon to accommodate increased traffic volumes in the area.
Several projects related to the Smith & Wesson project will come at a cost to the IDB and therefore to the cities of Maryville, Alcoa and Blount County. Those entities split such costs at a 30%-30%-40% breakdown, respectively.
