Discussions about the fiscal 2021 Alcoa budget continue to focus on negotiating the coronavirus pandemic.
The city has elected to not pass an official 2021 budget yet, but has instead opted to work with a continuation budget until the economy becomes more stable.
Accordingly, spending has dropped by 2.1% and in a city manager’s briefing May 22 commissioners heard a report suggesting that capital projects are being put on the back burner in the interest of fiscal conservation.
That’s according to City Manager Mark Johnson, who showed a presentation to commissioners during the late May Zoom meeting summarizing the continuation budget. It was not detailed, but it did show spending drops in general government, electric utility, and water and wastewater spending.
There were, however, proposed increases in stormwater utility, landfill and city schools spending.
The total for planned fiscal year 2021 spending currently sits at $146,067,296, a decrease of more than $3.5 million from the previous year.
“There’s hardly any capital in there,” Johnson said during the meeting, going on to explain the city may only spend a total of $775,560 on a number of capital items including $370,160 on seven patrol vehicles and $295,000 on replacing a street sweeper — the two highest proposed capital expenditures on a list of seven he presented.
But there’s another urgent project the city wants to attack as soon as possible, Johnson said — a safer municipal building.
Johnson said plans are underway to spend $40,000 to $60,000 on modifications that could include floor and ceiling replacement, the removal of three offices and putting a set of open desks in a more accessible area.
Johnson said the reasoning behind these revisions is twofold.
First, the small first floor of the municipal building isn’t currently conducive to social distancing. Municipal building employees who deal directly with the public already are protected by a new pane of glass.
Second, Johnson explained small offices are not the best for people who deal with employees one on one.
“We’ve been wanting to do something for a long time,” Johnson told commissioners during the meeting. “But we want to be able to protect (employees) from disease. It’s not a good thing nowadays to have a stranger sitting across the desk from you sneezing or coughing. But the other reason is security: There’s not a whole lot of security in there. With all the things that have happened, with just people losing their minds and doing harm to other people over the past several years, we feel it’s important to provide them with some additional security.”
Improvements may also contribute to some of the necessary Americans with Disabilities Act updates the building is required to complete.
Designs of the upgrade show there will be at least four new glass panes to protect lobby desks.
Once these are finished, Johnson said, the building may reopen to the public. Presentation notes showed leaders wanted to start the project as soon as possible.
Commissioners are set to vote on the continuation budget before the end of June. But city leaders are not planning to meet in a regular daylong workshop session to present and discuss the budget. Johnson cited COVID-19 concerns when asked about why there would be no larger in-person discussion.
Many department heads were present with Johnson during the May 22 meeting while commissioners called in via Zoom.
Sales tax revenue reports show Alcoa was down $116,002 in March alone, compared to 2019 numbers.
Johnson’s estimations show that, in the coming months, revenues like the hotel-motel tax will plummet, pushing a fiscally conservative mentality for the time being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.