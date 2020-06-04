As plans for the development of Springbrook Farm evolve, the city of Alcoa has taken a significant step in creating its first special tax exception for developers contributing to the “new city center,” set to be built on the former ALCOA West Plant site.
The city’s seven-member Industrial Development Board met May 29 to create a unique payment situation for Bluedog Capital Partners, which already is well on its way to building 300 “upscale” apartments on 10 acres of Springbrook Farm land.
Bluedog is one of the first entities to move forward with development plans on the site, which has only seen a few actual commitments in the past year.
The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution to approve a 10-year lease agreement with a new Bluedog subsidiary formed just for this project, TENN OZ PARTNERS LLC. This move will allow the apartment complex project to be owned by the board but managed by TENN OZ.
Effectively, this means TENN OZ does not have to pay property taxes.
New payment model
The tax engine Alcoa and Bluedog are using is called payment in lieu of taxes — or “PILOT” — and allows Bluedog through its subsidiary to deed the project to the Alcoa IDB free of charge.
Since the IDB is a tax-exempt entity, property taxes won’t be “assessed,” according to notes on the resolution.
The project is an estimated $35 million investment on Bluedog’s part and in an explanatory section of the resolution, notes state in an almost tongue-in-cheek tone that “the IDB does not really want to be in the apartment business and Bluedog wants to earn a return.”
That’s why the IDB plans to turn around and lease the apartments to TENN OZ. Lease payments then will be doled out to Alcoa and Blount County governments, notes show.
Those are the payments “in lieu of taxes.”
The nearly 30-page lease details several elements of how the agreement will function, including a payment schedule that starts at $1 for Alcoa and Blount each in 2020 and increases to about $330,000 to each by 2031.
Reasoning
Two lawyers — Stephanie Coleman and John Ownings — were present at the May 29 meeting, which was held via the Zoom meeting app and during which former Alcoa Mayor Don Mull was elected president of the board.
Bluedog co-founder Richard Tasca also was present and when asked about a construction timeline, said the company might close on the land come October.
A summary of key elements of the lease crafted by Bluedog, Alcoa and legal representation noted several points engineered to keep TENN OZ accountable and the city free from liability.
There are also clarifications and stipulations about what will happen if TENN OZ decides to sell the property before the lease is up.
Notes also show the seven justifications for the lease. These include declarations that the project fits the overall vision for the city center master plan Alcoa created and a hope that the apartments will lead to more development interests.
It also said Bluedog will “not move forward with the project without a PILOT,” and justifies the tax agreement by noting, “The city is not giving away tax dollars as a result of the IDB approving the PILOT.”
Notes go on to say those tax dollars “do not exist now and will not exist unless a PILOT agreement is approved. On the other hand, approval does make it economically feasible for developers to invest in a major project in our community which will gradually generate significant taxes by the end of the PILOT lease period.”
Slab removal first
Alcoa leaders have told The Daily Times in previous interviews one of the reasons they want to make financial concessions for Bluedog is because of the costs of removing part of a slab of concrete during development.
Bluedog is set to build inside the 38 acres that includes the slab. It was once the base for the West Plant and originally, there were intentions to build on top of it.
After engineers said that was impossible, developers, the city and the land owners will have to work together assess how to pull out the concrete and also deal with the related expenses.
