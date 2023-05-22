For the first time this year, the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center hosted a potluck meal Monday, May 22, on the windowed counter that separates the community room from the kitchen. Pipes burst in the kitchen during the December freeze and ruined parts of it.
The center, located at 209 E. Franklin St., is a landmark of activity for Alcoa residents and the Hall community, connected by sidewalks surrounding the center. City commissioners Tanya Martin and Tracey Cooper have emphasized the need to investment in the area’s recreation facilities, which are heavily used by the community.
Insurance covered the cost to replace damaged cabinets, the ceiling and broken appliances at the center. The kitchen has two new ovens, a microwave, air fryer, coffee maker and toaster oven.
Members of the 55+ program for adults organized Monday’s meal, scheduled to follow that morning’s dance class. Center Director Lilli Brown nodded toward members who are in their 90s but didn’t dance like it.
Brown said the center “bursts from the seams” when school-aged children are there, especially if it’s raining outside. Four buses of children arrive after school for activities, food and help with homework.
In the summertime, Brown said the center suspends the 55+ program to make room for a summer kids camp. Once per week, they take all the summer camp participants a mile away to Springbrook Pool on Vose Road.
Pool too
Both the center and pool are in need of improvements.
When the city of Alcoa presented its budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Friday, May 19, officials discussed supplying funds to fix the pool and improve the center.
For multiple projects the city is looking at about a $10 million bond, which acts like a loan reimbursed by taxpayers, perhaps by the end of this calendar year.
The city plans to add outdoor restrooms to the MLK center as part of the bond. It’s also looking at building an addition to the center for after school programs.
The pool project has two possibilities. The first option would replace the pool lining at a cost estimated at $5 million. For about $2 million the city may be able to repair the lining and stop it from leaking.
City manager Mark Johnson hopes to kick off pool repairs in 2024 without closing it in the summertime.
Funding options
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Recreation Director Joe Huff said during a Parks & Rec commission meeting on Friday that the commission can look into changing the way local projects are funded. As it’s set up now, each of the two cities or the county pays for facilities within its jurisdiction.
Alcoa has the smallest population of the three but has a good portion of recreation facilities.
A Parks & Rec commissioner said recreation centers are the most costly to upkeep. Alcoa has two: the MLK center and Springbrook Recreation Center. Maryville maintains Everett Recreation Center & Athletic Complex, and the Everett Senior Center charges member fees.
Huff will potentially present a new payment model at the June Parks & Rec commission meeting.
