The city of Alcoa announced crews started sewer rehabilitation work Monday, March 15, on Murdock Street between Maury Street and Springbrook Road.
The following Murdock intersections are affected:
• Murdock Street at Ramsay Street — intersection closed
• Murdock at Huxley Street — intersection closed
• Murdock at Maury Street — eastbound lane only open
• Murdock at Springbrook Road — westbound lane only open
The work on this phase of the project should take approximately two weeks to complete.
Motorists should take extra care and allow extra travel time to reach their destinations when traveling through this location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.