Work on Tesla Boulevard and Lodge Street will cause closures in the upcoming weeks, according to announcements from the city of Alcoa.
Construction on Lodge Street will start on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and will close it between the Alcoa Intermediate School driveway and the Alcoa High School driveway closest to Springbrook Road.
This closure will last for 30 days before crews from Jones Brothers Contractors move on to further phases of construction.
Additionally, Blount Excavating crews will be doing median work on Tesla Boulevard starting today, Nov. 2, and will close lanes on the road between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for the next two weeks.
Drivers should take extra care in these areas and allow extra travel time to reach their destination, the announcements stated.
