On his way into city of Maryville council chambers, the lawyer representing development of an ALDIs at the entrance of Royal Oaks neighborhood was handed a petition with nearly 70 signatures from city residents in support of the discount grocery store.
The lady who handed the representative, Benjamin Mullins, the document wore a white t-shirt with a large printed graphic: “I ‘heart’ ALDI.” She wasn’t the only in the room to wear the same shirt, but she and any others who dressed out in graphic white didn’t represent the public sentiment said to Maryville Planning Commission Monday evening, March 20.
From the beginning of public discussions on the potential development, a vast majority of outspoken Royal Oaks residents have been against it.
After hearing comments for over an hour, the planning commission voted 6-1 Monday to favorably recommend the rezoning request to Maryville City Council. Commissioner Suzette Donovan voted down the recommendation.
Having stated it wasn’t why she cast a “no,” Donovan read an email she said was irresponsible that she had received from a Royal Oaks resident on the border of threatening a favorable vote toward the development.
Royal Oaks Property Owners Association board members denounced the threat was associated with them, and they too had received similar-type emails from the same resident.
ROPOA has sat front row at meetings to voice perspective from the large neighborhood. If ALDIs were to develop at the entrance, residents are mostly concerned for the impact on traffic, private roads and quality of life.
Since rezoning must occur before development, residents also fear ALDI will pull out from the project and a more intensive commercial development will come to the property.
Representative Mullins argued the same point, stating if ALDI was turned away, the next business may not be willing to work as much with the neighborhood.
Residents who spoke Monday said they weren’t opposed to ALDI developing; they wanted the planning commission to wait until ALDI was legally bound to an agreement with ROPOA.
The planning commission at large agreed waiting was unnecessary.
Currently, ROPOA and ALDI are working to settle an agreement to make development more comfortable and accommodating to the neighborhood.
City Manager Greg McClain reminded the room that the city will not be a third party to the agreement — it won’t be responsible for enforcement or have a hand in what is decided.
McClain added the planning commission is responsible for reviewing whether the request for rezoning is compliant with the surrounding area. On either side of the potential ALDI property, other properties lining the highway are designated for a more intensive commercial zone.
Nearby county property is also zoned commercially.
Time to finalizeIn November 2022, the planning commission first considered a request from ALDI developers to rezone the 4.8-acre property at the corner of Legends Way and U.S. 411 for commercial development.
Monday’s request adjusted to a less intensive commercial zoning that would still allow the grocery store.
At the beginning of April and again in May, Maryville City Council will weigh final approval of the zoning change. One of those meetings will offer a public hearing.
Councilman Fred Metz, who represents council as an appointee to the planning commission, told a crowd that had grown restless Monday night that he would not vote in favor of the rezoning as a council member until an agreement had been decided. Although Metz said he doesn’t speak for the other council members, he said he believed the others would feel similarly toward an agreement.
Based on added restrictions to which ALDI has stated developers would agree, planning commissioner Tom Hodge asked ROPOA what more the neighborhood could want. Already, developers had agreed to donate about a third of the property to ROPOA or the houses lining the potential ALDI property, among several other considerations.
Vice President of ROPOA’s board, Carl Frizzell said they have not yet reviewed the document ALDIs provided. And a large section of the donated land would be a drainage pond that houses ducks, one resident noted.
From the back patio of a strip of condos on Royal Oaks Drive, several residents pointed out property owners step off onto land they don’t own. Although ALDI is offering some of those property owners an opportunity to expand their backyards and are placing a buffer that exceeds city requirement, residents noted how their views would be obstructed or light and noise would bleed into their backyards.
In future stages of development approvals, ALDI, ROPOA and the city will have to address details of engineering design. The decision to make a section of Legends Way a public roadway will be one of many details.
