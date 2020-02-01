U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., will be on “Meet the Press with Chuck Todd” today to discuss his vote regarding additional evidence in the impeachment proceedings of President Trump.
“Meet the Press” airs at 10 a.m. today on WBIR-TV, NBC’s Knoxville affiliate.
On Thursday, the Maryville native released a statement regarding his vote saying, “I worked with other senators to make sure that we have the right to ask for more documents and witnesses, but there is no need for more evidence to prove something that has already been proven and that does not meet the United States Constitution’s high bar for an impeachable offense. …The Constitution does not give the Senate the power to remove the president from office and ban him from this year’s ballot simply for actions that are inappropriate,” the statement said.
“The question then is not whether the president did it, but whether the United States Senate or the American people should decide what to do about what he did. I believe that the Constitution provides that the people should make that decision in the presidential election that begins in Iowa on Monday. … Our founding documents provide for duly elected presidents who serve with ‘the consent of the governed,’ not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide.”
