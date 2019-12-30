As the gavel bangs down on 2019, U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., looks back at the congressional year with an eye on accomplishment.
That’s not a consensus opinion among congressional analysts. The Maryville native knows that. The headline on his last press release of the year acknowledges as much: “Alexander: Beyond the headlines, Congress is reaching results for Tennesseans.”
Alexander offers constituents a way to look back on congressional achievements in 2019 without being obscured by the biggest news story of the year.
“I often suggest Tennesseans look at Washington, D.C., as if it were a split-screen television. On one side, you hear about impeachment and tweets, but, on the other side, you have members of Congress working together to get results for Americans. And in 2019, we’ve done just that.”
He then proceeds to present his case that bipartisan effort by Congress passed legislation that:
• Provides for permanent funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other minority-serving institutions attended by more than 2 million minority students.
• Simplifies the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) that removes a roadblock for the 20 million families, including 400,000 Tennessee families, who fill out the form every year to qualify for federal student aid.
• Contains provisions from the Lower Health Care Costs Act sponsored by Alexander that reduces costs of prescription drugs by encouraging competition, raises the tobacco purchasing age to 21, and better protects Americans from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks and fleas. Alexander acknowledges that the approved legislation fails — in this Congress — to deal with surprise medical bills and fails to enact legislation to fund the nation’s 1,400 community health centers, including the 29 in Tennessee, for five years.
• Includes the fifth consecutive year of record funding for the 17 national labs, including Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and keeps the United States No. 1 in supercomputing.
• Funds in Alexander’s energy and water bill to modernize U.S. nuclear weapons facilities at Y-12 and accelerates the cleanup of hazardous materials and facilities at the East Tennessee Technology Park, the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex.
• Provides $7.65 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain and rebuild waterways, including up to $94.5 million to fully fund construction at Chickamauga Lock for the sixth consecutive year as well as up to $2.163 million for dredging the Memphis Harbor McKellar Lake.
Lands legislation
Lands bills backed by Alexander, passed by the Congress and signed by President Trump in 2019 include:
• Permanently reauthorizing the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) that helps ensure Tennessee’s lands, water resources and recreation areas are protected and preserved for future generations.
• The Shiloh National Military Park Boundary Adjustment and Parker’s Crossroads Battlefield Designation Act that designates battlefields at Davis Bridge and Fallen Timbers in Tennessee, and Russell House in Tennessee and Mississippi, as part of the Shiloh National Military Park.
• The James K. Polk Presidential Home Study Act to take the next step to protect and preserve President James K. Polk’s home in Columbia.
• Naming a bridge on the Foothills Parkway after Dean Stone, former editor of The Daily Times whose support for the parkway and completion of the “missing link” spanned decades.
In addition, the Restore Our Parks Act, Alexander’s legislation to cut in half the maintenance backlog at 419 national parks, including Great Smoky Mountains National Park, has been approved by both Senate and House committees.
The bill must now be considered by the full Senate and House. Alexander has said getting this legislation passed and signed into law is one of his top priorities in 2020.
