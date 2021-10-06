Blount County's six judges said Wednesday they will seek reelection in the May 22 Republican primary.
William Brewer serves as judge of Blount County General Sessions Court, Division III, and has served since 1989. Kenlyn Foster is judge of the Blount County General Sessions Court, Division II, and in that capacity serves as juvenile court judge. She has held office since 2014. Mike Gallegos is judge of the Blount County General Sessions Court, Division I and has held that position since 2006.
Robert Headrick is judge of the Blount County General Sessions Court, Division IV, and has been in office since 2008. David Duggan is judge of the Blount County Circuit Court, Division II, and has served since 2008. Tammy Harrington is judge of the Blount County Circuit Court, Division I, and has held office since 2011.
