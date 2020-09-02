Every student enrolled in Blount County Schools can receive free breakfast and lunch through the end of December.
BCS made the announcement to families Wednesday, Sept. 2, days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would extend flexibility in school meals programs through the end of the calendar year.
“We’re hoping for a significant increase in participation,” said Karen Helton, BCS school nutrition coordinator, explaining the number had decreased because 26% of the district’s more than 10,000 students are learning at home.
“Maryville hopes to release program details by the end of the week and will communicate directly with families regarding all the specifics,” a spokesperson for Maryville City Schools said.
Information was unavailable Wednesday from Alcoa City Schools.
BCS traditional and virtual students will be able to participate in the program every school day, and Helton said families of virtual learners should contact their school’s cafeteria manager to arrange for meal pickups.
While parents don’t need to complete any paperwork for students to receive free meals this semester, Helton urges those who may qualify for free and reduced-price meals to complete that application now rather than wait until January. The application is available on the BCS website, www.blountk12.org, under Leadership and the Nutrition Services department.
Figures were not available for the current school year, but typically about 52% of BCS students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, according to Helton.
Usually just five Blount County schools are able to serve free breakfast and lunch to all students under a Community Eligibility Provision: Lanier, Mary Blount, Rockford and Townsend elementary schools, as well as Eagleton Middle School.
For the next four months those free meals will be available at all 21 schools.
Over the summer, five BCS sites served 50,000 meals to children.
