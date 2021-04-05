Golf has played a major role in Dakota Tallent’s life since she first asked her dad, Heritage High School graduate Ronnie Darren Tallent, to show her how to play when she was 6½ years old and watching him on the golf course.
She was enrolled in the First Tee Program, a nationwide program for young golfers sponsored by the PGA and the LPGA, and after a year with the Southern Nevada First Tee Program, she entered a golf academy in Las Vegas with a private coach. She advanced quickly, and in June 2015, she played her first competitive game as an amateur youth golfer. She was almost 9 years old.
Dakota, who lives in Las Vegas with parents Ronnie and Maryte, is now 14 and still passionate about golf, with a goal of ultimately becoming a professional golfer. In the meantime, she plays in tournaments throughout the United States and is coming “home” to her East Tennessee roots to play in the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour (HJGT), Knoxville Fall Open, April 10-11 at Egwani Farms Golf Course in Rockford.
The two-day event will be ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard (JGS), Global Junior Golf Ranking (GJGR) and Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA). The winner in each age division will receive an invitation into the Mid-Season Invitational July 16-18 at Sea Island Resort-Plantation in St. Simons, Georgia, and Tournament of Champions, set for Dec. 4-5, with the Girls 14-18 Division taking place at Orange Lake Resort and Country Club in Kissimmee, Florida.
“I have already qualified for both Mid-Season and Tournament of Champions by winning my first HJGT tournament that I played in, HJGT Phoenix Winter Open that was held at Arizona Biltmore-GC in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 2-3,” Dakota said. “I shot a two-day 74-70, 144 total, winning by three strokes.”
‘Like a job’
Dakota said she’s had ups and downs in her career. “From the first time I swung the club at 7 years old to playing my first competitive tournament at 8, I have had more failures than successes. That’s what draws me to the game I truly love,” she said. “Over the last year into 2021, I have seen my game improve, not just the way I strike a golf ball but the way I approach the game. My mental aspect of the game has improved greatly. I am starting to put the puzzle together by focusing on all aspects of the game, practicing three hours a day, six days a week, as well as doing advance research on the course I am going to be playing on and mental preparation.” She observed, “Golf is like a job.”
The young golfer said she met several of her golf goals in 2020: In 2019 and 2020, she was named Girls 13-14 Player of the Year by the Southern Nevada Junior Golf Association; broke 1,000 on the Junior Golf Scoreboard; Best in the City Series Champion, Girls 13-14; and qualifying for the Southern California PGA Toyota Tour.
Dakota’s private golf coach is Matt Henderson, who was the University of Tennessee Director of Instruction for the Men’s Golf Team before moving to Las Vegas to serve as director of instruction at TPC Las Vegas.
Family support
The support of family has been crucial to Dakota’s success. She said, “My parents have been there from Day 1, from my first lesson to my very first tournament. They have given me the opportunity to chase my dreams. Without their sacrifice, I would not have gotten this far.”
Ronnie Tallent said he sees his daughter’s biggest strength in her perseverance. “She never gives up,” he said. “She has had many failures but she never quit, she never stopped pushing herself to improve on her game. She is only 14 but she has a dream playing college golf and hopes one day she’s working for the FBI in behavioral analysis.”
Dakota also mentioned how much she appreciates the support of her Blount County family, including the Tallents, Bolings, Emerts, Paynes and Turbyfills, as well as her dad’s childhood friends.
“When I visit, I always feel loved,” she said. “I can’t thank everyone enough back in Tennessee for their support. My biggest fan is my grandmother, Phyllis Tallent, who lives in Maryville. She is a remarkable woman. Grandma Phyllis has never been judgmental, she overlooks my shortcomings, praises my successes and encourages my dreams.”
Dakota also mentioned Robin and Gary Payne, who keep her Blount County fans updated on her progress. Robin Payne said, “What I admire about this young lady is her drive. Not afraid to fail, reaching for her dreams while balancing school and home life. She strives for more while putting in the work to achieve it. Most teenagers have no idea what they want, but this young lady does.”
Big dreams
To be able to chase her dream of playing at the collegiate level, Dakota must meet her parents’ expectations. “The most important one is school, and I must stay on top of my schoolwork,” Dakota said. “I work really hard to do just that. As a freshman at Bishop Gorman High School, it’s paying off as I made Principal’s 1st Honors my first semester with a 3.5 GPA.”
As for her future in golf, Dakota said the University of Tennessee is one of her top college choices.
“I understand completely the challenges I face reaching my dreams,” she said. “I always tell myself, ‘The mountain is high, the climb is steep and it will not be easy, but with dedication and hard work, anything is possible.’ A girl can dream, so why not dream big?”
