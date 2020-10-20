Major voices in Townsend’s tubing dialogue say they’re interested in a collaborative future following the Oct. 12 announcement that Clayton family-owned Salubrious Farms acquired Smoky Mountain River Rat Tubing.
Debate about tubing’s impact on residents and the local economy has been fraught for decades, but some think new ownership could at least change the conversation’s course.
A River Rat co-owner, a local environmental activist and Townsend’s mayor responded to The Daily Times request for their perspectives on the tubing industry’s path forward.
“We’re optimistic and eager to talk with the new owners to see if there are any new ways that we can alleviate some of these conflicts that have been going on over the years,” Mayor Michael Talley said by phone.
With the 2020 recreation season now closed, city leaders are regrouping after residents recently brought concerns about noisy, drunk and littering tubers to several commission meetings.
Those concerns are on a list of things government leaders want to manage in coming commission workshops and talks with Salubrious.
“We’re open (and) we’re looking forward to meeting with them,” Talley said. “We’ve already got a great partnership with them at Little Arrow (Outdoor Resort) and they’re doing great things for our community.”
Little Arrow is co-owned and managed by Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton’s sister-in-law, Carmen Simpher.
Salubrious is co-owned by Chelly Clayton, Kevin Clayton’s wife, and Jay Moore, his brother-in-law. Moore said Tuesday he’s dedicated to following state law and company policies already in place.
Those include performing regular river cleanup sweeps, selling environmentally safe sunscreen and not allowing alcohol, coolers, glass bottles or cans on the river.
“I believe the infrastructure we provide through the organization and structure of outdoor tourism benefits both the community and the river itself because without this in place, greater issues to locals and government alike would ensue,” Moore emailed. “Our company strives to be good stewards in the limited time of year (less than 10%) we facilitate river guests.”
Moore added he and the new River Rat team “intend to invest in future conservation efforts” and help educate visitors.
That’s good news for University of Tennessee at Knoxville senior Lexi Emory, who made ripples during the summer when she started a Change.org petition, urging local and state authorities to hold tubing companies more environmentally accountable. The petition had more than 4,100 signatures as of Tuesday.
“I am hopeful that the purchase of River Rat and the surrounding areas will mark a new chapter for outdoor recreation in Townsend,” Emory texted The Daily Times. “It is encouraging to hear that they plan to honor the tradition of this special town with minimal development. This is a great opportunity for the Clayton family to foster goodwill and a working relationship with the community they have joined.”
Emory, whose family has owned riverside property for years, stressed the importance of implementing “sustainable business practices.” She recommended limiting the daily number of customers on the river, working with local conservation groups to organize regular cleanups and educating visitors on the local ecosystem.
“Tennesseans are passionate about both wildlife and outdoor recreation,” Emory texted. “By taking a scientifically sound approach to conservation, we will all be able to benefit from this special resource for years to come.”
Though there are three tubing companies in Townsend, River Rat — which also has operations in Hartford — represents one of the busiest summer tourism outlets in the city.
According to Great Smoky Mountains National Park visitor data, 210,473 people visited the park via the Townsend entrance in August, representing a 21% increase from the same month in 2019.
