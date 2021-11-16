Blount County Circuit Court Judge David R. Duggan released the selected jurors for the day after one witness in a murder case gave an emotionally charged testimony that quieted an already hushed room.
Tony Lee Light, 33, is on trial for charges of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree murder during the perpetration of aggravated child abuse of his 5-month-old daughter, Aida Shea Light, stemming from an incident that occurred on Feb. 23, 2011, in Rockford.
Victim Aida’s mother, Selena Light, recalled the night with tightly drawn eyebrows and by holding her mouth in a way that allowed her to continue speaking, even though recollection brought choking tears to her eyes.
On the night of the incident, Selena said she had been taking care of a relative while also taking care of Aida. The victim went to stay with her mother that night in Rockford, instead of at her Louisville home.
Tony Light got there from work around 1 a.m., when the baby, mother and grandmother already were asleep, she said, and added that Light said he would watch Aida so the others could rest.
Selena told the courtroom that Aida would get fussy when she needed a diaper change or was hungry, and that she had been teething.
She also told them Aida usually slept in a bassinet, but they didn’t have the bassinet that night, so she put her on the inside of two pillows near the top of the bed.
Prosecution introduced five photos into evidence of inside the trailer’s bathroom, where the incident occurred. Each photo showed small rooms crowded with household items, clothes and furniture.
Selena Light said she woke up in the middle of the night and Aida and Tony looked peaceful, so she didn’t wake them. She went back to sleep.
She woke up again at 5 a.m., reached over toward Aida and felt that she wasn’t breathing.
They called 911 and tried doing CPR, however unsuccessful, as was the deputy who arrived and EMS.
Selena Light said that Tony told her later that day that he had shot up with morphine during the night in the bathroom. She said after he got to the trailer and told her he would watch the baby, he went to the bathroom.
They both did blood tests at the hospital that day, the results of which will be admitted into evidence later in the week; the trial is expected to last the rest of the week.
Before prosecutors ended their questions, they entered into evidence a photo of Aida after she died and asked Selena Light to confirm the photo was her daughter.
The courtroom filled with the sound of her shriek, followed by tears both visible and audible, streaming around the confirmation of her baby’s purple and blue discolored, lifeless face.
Duggan released the jurors for the day, to pick up with Selena Light’s cross examination by defense early today, Nov. 17.
{h4}Careful selection to a fair trial{/h4}
Prosecution, defense and the judge told jurors they weren’t allowed to emotionally evaluate the trial. The lengthy selection process was intended to pick the 16 people, including alternates, who would participate without bias or emotional or personal conflict.
Duggan also told jurors they needed to not only listen to the statements from witnesses, but to look at their demeanor and hear any bias or contradictions.
One question raised to jurors asked if they would be more likely to believe a statement from someone if they had a particular profession — like doctor or police officer? It would be a means for dismissal if they answered with a nod.
{h4}First trial impressions{/h4}
The first witness the prosecution called to the stand was Deputy Matt Fagiana. Fagiana was a patrol deputy for Blount County Sheriff’s Office in 2011 and is now a deputy for Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
He was the first to arrive at the trailer the night of the incident and gave his account of what he did and saw more than a decade ago.
Fagiana said when he got there, he took an infant from a woman, wrapped it in a patrol coat because the infant was cold to the touch and did CPR for the next five to 10 minutes before EMS arrived.
He said he didn’t expect the CPR to be successful, but it was his duty to show the family an effort.
Prosecutor Ryan Desmond, a local assistant district attorney, described the 5-month-old victim as perfectly healthy with a tuft of red hair beginning to sprout.
Desmond recited the story that he said Tony Light told in the late summer of 2018:
Tony Light was strung out on a drug when he was caring for Aida, and she started to cry. He tried feeding and holding her, but she wouldn’t stop.
When he was a child, he said he would intentionally suffocate himself to drain his own energy. He pressed Aida Light’s face against his chest until she stopped moving.
He laid the child to his side in the bed and went to sleep.
