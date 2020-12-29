One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s results is an added spotlight on the trials and tribulations of essential workers, officials say.
That group includes health care professionals, those working in mail delivery and law enforcement. Like so many other workforces, for example, local law enforcement agencies been forced to adjust their methods and practices on the fly.
How well have Blount County’s departments responded to this year’s adversities, and what takeaways can be gleaned from a tough 2020?
Shift changes
Just as the outlooks and effects of COVID-19 have seemed to change daily, the Maryville Police Department has adjusted with them, Chief Tony Crisp said.
And, mostly, it’s been a successful ride, he added.
“For the most part, we’ve operated pretty efficiently and effectively,” Crisp said. “We were like everybody else in the country at the very beginning: It was all the unknown. We didn’t know what to expect.”
The biggest issue facing MPD when the pandemic began was perhaps the most obvious: What would happen if too many officers and staff came down with the virus?
“We knew that if we had all our staff sick at one time, then that could cause a very difficult problem for us,” Crisp said.
So the department altered its shift schedules. Staff began working 12-hour shifts each day for seven days straight before being off for 14 days. Each set of shifts had 12 people working.
“Our thought process was if it took you two weeks to get over (the virus), then by the time this group of 12 people ... if they got sick, then with 12 people, we’d still be well over our minimum staff if we lost half of that many,” Crisp said.
The virus’ effect on the department wasn’t as bad as first feared, so after about six weeks, MPD returned to its normal shift scheduling.
“After we realized that our people weren’t getting sick in the numbers that we first suspected they could, we went back to our normal operating shifts,” Crisp said. “We have been affected by the COVID, but fortunately, it’s been we’ve had a few people that have been sick and then they get healed up and return to work and then a few more go out.
“So we’ve been able to function better than what we had originally anticipated.”
Among the other changes MPD made in response to COVID-19 was ensuring officers wear masks while in people’s homes and during traffic stops.
And with a COVID-19 vaccine now available, efforts to vaccinate first responders who wish to receive it are currently underway.
“I know that there’s probably not that silver bullet,” Crisp said. “But ... that vaccine is that first process toward that silver bullet to end all the chaos that’s been caused by it.”
The vaccine’s arrival has given Crisp hope for the end of the pandemic and the future of both his department and the community it serves.
“We’ve got to have hope, and that’s what we’re hoping for,” Crisp said. “And we’re hoping for a good year (in 2021).”
‘Professionalism and a positive attitude’
The difficulties of this year aren’t lost either on Blount County Sheriff James Berrong.
“I think we can all agree that 2020 has been a hard and challenging year for the majority of Americans, and the difficulties faced by law enforcement and other first responders, as well as those working in the medical profession, are truly unique,” Berrong said in a statement to The Daily Times.
“None of us were prepared for what 2020 had in store. We came into 2020 with hopes and positivity for a great year, but by the end of February we knew we were in store for some tough times ahead,” he said.
And the pandemic wasn’t the only stressor 2020 brought to the United States. Social issues, including uproar over police shootings of unarmed Black men, and division regarding this year’s presidential election wrought tension across the country.
Berrong, though, said he is pleased with the way his department is navigating difficult issues.
“Our deputies are handling the ongoing pandemic, as well as the civil unrest across the country with professionalism and a positive attitude as well as respect and appreciation for the difficulties of human suffering,” Berrong said.
“We have not been untouched by COVID; it’s been a roller coaster year, and many deputies and their families have fallen ill with COVID over the last several months. We keep moving forward with the resources we are provided because that is all we can do.”
Support from other Blount Countians, including that of Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, also has made a positive impact, the sheriff said.
Despite the pandemic, community members have continued to show their appreciation for law enforcement. A “Walk for the Blue” was held in November to honor local police and fire personnel, and donation efforts made BCSO’s job of handling the virus crisis that much easier.
“COVID-19 took us all by surprise, but we immediately took action by working toward getting enough PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect our deputies, inmates, and the citizens we work with,” Berrong said.
“Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell by way of Blount Emergency Management led an effort to provide us with PPE, and our community partners also stepped-up to assist us with donations of PPE, water, hand sanitizer, and other items.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.