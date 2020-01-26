KNOXVILLE — The sweet smell of chocolate, cotton candy and caramel filled the air at the World’s Fair Convention Center all day Saturday.
Vendors came from all over east Tennessee to sell their sweet creations.
Chris Wilmoth, of Louisville, sold roasted and caramelized nuts she made on site with her Anya’s Gone Nuts business. Anya’s Gone Nuts lacks a brick-and-mortar location so festivals are right up her alley.
“It gets me out with the people,” Wilmoth said. “You get to meet a lot of really nice people.”
Her candy-coated almonds, pecans and cashews were all available for purchase. Because it was chocolate-centered event, she made sure to include a chocolaty treat with her cocoa-dusted pecans.
Raising money
The annual Chocolatefest is a fundraiser for the Knoxville Ronald McDonald House Charity, Jill Green, Chocolatefest volunteer coordinator, said.
Ronald McDonald House provides temporary lodging house for families with critically ill or injured children who don’t reside in Knox County, according to the organization’s website.
The yearly festival raised money from ticket sales and a silent auction. A $25 VIP ticket allowed entrance to an area where a plethora of chocolate samples were handed out and the members voted on their favorites.
Less expensive options that included not as much chocolate sampling were available for those who may have wanted to limit their sugar intake.
While there was plenty of chocolate throughout the center, arts and crafts booths artisans also sold their wares, and live entertainment kept attendees entertained. Timothy Pressley performed magic tricks, Gage Sharp sang solo pop covers such as Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets,” accompanied only by his keyboard, and the The Tenos band performed bluegrass and old-time gospel.
“There’s something to keep people happy and satisfied,” Green said. “It’s not just a reason to eat chocolate — though that’s a pretty good excuse to come.”
Chocolate focus
Three Maryville Junior High School students made their way up to Knoxville just for the chocolate, but they made sure to enjoy plenty of other sugary confections as well.
The students, Sidney Daves, 13, Paisley Sartin, 14 and Baylee Stephens, 13, spoke to the Daily Times with blue-colored teeth and lips from enjoying Blue Bell Creameries’ blue-colored ice cream. By early afternoon the group had sampled plenty of confectionery delights.
“I really like the (chocolate covered) biscuits,” Paisley said. “It’s probably the best thing here.”
Sidney saw the event advertised last year, but missed it then and she has been waiting for a year to attend. She shared the event’s chocolaty joy with two of her friends.
Chocolate could be found everywhere in the convention center, and near the exit, Sugarbaker’s chocolate fountains continually poured chocolate from three fountains. The white, milk and dark chocolate flowed for attendees to dip marshmallows, cake and even potato chips in for just one more sweet treat before leaving. Many children needed help dipping their base food into the fountains such as 4-year-old Liam Johnson whose dad, Travis Johnson, picked him up to give the kid access to a fountain.
Travis Johnson only used one word to explain why his family attended the event: “Chocolate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.