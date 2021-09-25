When Treca Finchum’s mother was admitted to the hospital after a year and four months in Asbury Place, Maryville, she had a thick layer of dried saliva matted in one corner of her mouth that the hospital nurses cleaned out.
She was awake but unresponsive. Finchum said when she leaned over and yelled her mother’s name close to her face, she opened her eyes for a moment. She said the doctors told her that they didn’t think they would be able to keep her alive, and she was transported back to Asbury with hospice care.
On Dec. 29, 2020, Carolyn Finchum died in her room at Asbury. Around the same time, her daughter contacted lawyers in Nashville, preparing a lawsuit to file against Asbury, claiming medical malpractice.
Carolyn was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. Finchum didn’t want to put her in a nursing home, but said she had no other choice. No other family members wanted to take care of her, because they had a poor relationship. Her care was left to Finchum, who wasn’t fond of her mother either.
“We was thinking when she got Alzheimer’s that she’d turned sweet because they usually turn (right) the opposite; nah, she just got worse,” Finchum said. “She was mean, but she was my mom.”
When she put her mom in the assisted living program at Asbury, since it was close to her house in Alcoa, she said she told the employees her mom was “evil” and to never turn their back on her. Asbury transported Carolyn to a mental institution twice, Finchum said, for attacking staff.
More than money
She said it’s not about the money or her mother’s memory. She believes the lawsuit has the potential to fix a problem that she said she has seen since the 1980s: neglect in nursing homes.
After working in a nursing home, Finchum said she quit because she was tired of seeing how the patients were treated by staff. She said she believed her great-grandmother and her grandfather were mistreated as well.
“Money ain’t gonna bring my mom back, you know, it ain’t gonna do nothing,” Finchum said. “I’ve already paid for a funeral, that’s paid for. So, you know, it’s not the money.”
The court complaint was filed in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court on Sept. 17 and and cites the wrongful death of her mother by medical malpractice.
It included two counts of negligence: “negligence pursuant to the Tennessee medical malpractice” and “gross negligence, willful, wanton, reckless, malicious and/or intentional misconduct.”
Cathy Canning, spokeswoman for Asbury, said on behalf of the company: “We deny the allegations in this complaint, but we empathize with the family members who must navigate these challenges and the grief of losing a loved one. Asbury is a faith-based, not-for-profit organization that has served East Tennessee seniors for more than 65 years, many with complex physical and cognitive challenges. The health and well-being of our residents has always been and remains our highest priority.”
In 2016 and 2018, two court cases were filed against Asbury claiming medical malpractice. The Daily Times does not know the disposition of either case.
In addition, Daily Times reporting from September 2018 stated that Asbury was fined $45,000 by the Tennessee Department of Health and was prohibited from taking any new residents for a limited amount of time. Investigators surveyed Asbury’s facility and found it violated standards for administration and basic services.
Each month, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updates and publishes a list of nursing homes in America with quality issues.
As of August 2021, Asbury has been on the list for 27 months, the longest of any nursing home in Tennessee.
“If you cannot work around children in adult bodies,” Finchum said, “you don’t need to be in a nursing home, because that’s all they are, is children in adult bodies.”
Building a case
The court complaint states that Asbury failed to “implement a system to ensure that Ms. Finchum was properly monitored and protected from acts of abuse and neglect.”
The terms and conditions for Asbury’s assisted living program states that they’re responsible for creating a plan to ensure the well-being of their patients. It adds that if a patient’s conditions worsen to the point that their facilities are unable to maintain their well-being, they’ll be transported elsewhere.
Finchum visited her mother several times per week until February 2020, when Asbury stopped allowing visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The next time Finchum saw her mother was in December 2020, when she was transported to UT Medical Center. She died shortly after.
In December, Finchum received a call from Asbury, advising that her mother needed hospice because of some test results. Finchum was unaware testing had been done and said she requested her mom be sent to the hospital.
Finchum said the doctor there, Jennifer Ranson, and a nurse recommended she get a lawyer because it looked like neglect. The test results from Asbury were two weeks old, she said, adding that Ranson told her that her mom should have been in the hospital three weeks prior.
The court filing states that Finchum’s mother suffered from malnourishment, dehydration, infections, delays in care, abuse, neglect, severe pain and death due to inadequate care.
Her death certificate lists complications from Alzheimer’s as the primary cause of death and a COVID-19 infection as an underlying cause. Late in the summer, Finchum said Asbury staff told her that her mom got COVID-19 but recovered, except for a slight cough.
She said she didn’t hear anything from them again until December.
The court complaint states that Finchum “seeks compensatory and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by the jury, plus costs and any further relief to which she is entitled by law.”
