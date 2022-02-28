Tristen Lee Godsey, 21, Maryville, and Crystal S. McCarty, 23, Walland, were arrested after a high-speed chase involving both a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy and a local pet owner.
According to a report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, McCarty took a dog from a Maryville woman’s residence on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
She allegedly then brought the dog to Godsey’s car and told him “I stole this dog, drive!”
McCarty is reported to have admitted that she stole the dog, but only because she “thought it needed a better home.”
Godsey and another adult passenger in the vehicle allegedly claimed that they did not know why McCarty took the dog, but that Godsey drove off with it in his car because people had started to chase them.
Godsey reportedly proceeded to drive quickly down New Blockhouse Road before passing a patrol vehicle. The deputy who filed the incident report notes that he “locked eyes” with Godsey as Godsey drove by him. He also noted that Godsey then appeared to accelerate to a higher rate of speed.
According to the other adult passenger in Godsey’s car, Godsey refused to slow down after passing the deputy, despite the presence of a one-year-old infant in the vehicle, saying that he was not going to jail.
The deputy reported that he continued following Godsey toward the intersection of Fowler and Duncan Road, where he witnessed the operator of a grey Mercedes drive through a stop sign directly in front of him and force Godsey to a stop.
The deputy observed in his report that, as he exited his patrol vehicle, he saw “multiple people arguing over (the) dog.”
The dog’s owner then retook possession of her pet.
Deputies searched McCarty and reported finding three syringes, as well as a substance deputies suspected to be crystal methamphetamine.
Both Godsey and McCarty were booked into Blount County jail. According to Blount County Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant, while Godsey has since been released, McCarty is being held on bonds totaling $10,500.
Godsey was charged with evading arrest by vehicle and reckless endangerment by vehicle, while McCarty was charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft. Both will be been given 9 a.m. March 4 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing.
