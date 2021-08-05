The case of a Maryville man charged with criminal homicide and aggravated domestic assault after the gruesome death of his father in early January is headed to a grand jury after a Thursday hearing rife with chilling witness testimony.
Adam Leon Shope, 44, appeared before Blount County General Sessions Judge William R. Brewer for a preliminary hearing following an incident in the early afternoon of Jan. 7 when witnesses said the man stabbed his 71-year-old father, Jasper Leon “J.L.” Shope Jr., then ran over him with a car, dragging him across a road before fleeing.
The incident happened at Jasper Shope’s Valleyview Drive residence.
Assistant District Attorneys General Ryan Desmond and Tracy Jenkins called two witnesses who saw the events unfold and called 911 and a detective with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Carswell.
Testimony started with Tyler Pardee who said he previously knew some of the Shope family because he used to live in the area. That day, he said, he was going to visit his mother when he saw the Shope father and son chasing each other near two parked cars.
The two then got in a “wrestling match” shortly after which Adam Shope started stabbing his father, Pardee said.
He called 911 while the stabbing was in progress. “I need help right now,” Pardee said during the call. “He’s stabbing him right now. ... He’s bleeding everywhere. He needs an ambulance.”
Moments later Pardee can be heard saying “Holy s&%t he just ran over him” and then “He’s escaping!” Pardee said he followed a car fleeing the scene until police pulled it over.
Valleyview Drive resident 65-year-old Anita Price was watching from the front of her home and also called 911. She testified Thursday that she and others heard the younger man yell “Nazi bastard!” during the beginning of the altercation.
Witnesses estimated the stabbing lasted for nearly a minute. They said both men then got to their feet. Adam Shope got in a copper-colored Kia Sportage, which investigators noted was a rental, and then ran over his father, Pardee and Price testified.
“Oh my God,” Price said to the dispatcher. “He hit him and run over him.”
Before Shope fled, witnesses said they heard him say “That’s all anyone ever does around here is call the police.”
Price was present with family members and her boyfriend who saw a man get in the Kia and back into Shope. Pictures taken by investigators and entered as evidence during the hearing show a large dent and bloodstain on the car, its rear window completely shattered.
Price broke down in sobs during the Jan. 7 911 call and during her testimony Thursday, which she gave in a wheelchair on video feed since Blount County Justice Centers’ elevators are currently broken.
“He killed this man right in front of us,” she told the dispatcher, wailing. “My God that was awful.”
Other images investigators gathered after the incident show blood on the grass near Jasper Shope’s driveway, smeared across the road, and soaked into the ground and his shirt, which EMS personnel cut off before they transported him to the hospital.
He was declared dead about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 7.
Scores of law enforcement responded to the scene, setting evidence markers on the detritus of the scene: streaks of blood, a small, red-handled knife, a hat, parts of a broken tail light, and a small, loaded handgun.
Investigators, Carswell said, found this gun belonged to Jasper Shope and noted there wasn’t a round in the chamber. The weapon was sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation but hasn’t been returned yet.
Adam Shope was arrested minutes after he fled Valleyview Road. When Carswell later asked to speak with him about what happened, he said he “pled the Fifth” and when she asked who his father and mother were, he said Elvis Presley’s son and Marilyn Monroe.
Later, Carswell said, a corrections deputy at the Blount County jail told BCSO Deputy Chief Chris Cantrell that Shope wanted to speak to Carswell. In the subsequent interview on Jan. 8, Shope told conflicting stories with bizarre details. Carswell said he told her that he was hired by the Central Intelligence Agency when he was 2 years old, had killed 59,000 people and that he was trying to remove a computer chip from his father’s brain.
Moreover, Carswell said, Shope didn’t express remorse over his father’s death.
Adam Shope’s attorneys, public defenders Stacey Nordquist and George Waters, later noted some of Shope’s family members said the father may have abused the son.
They also brought a forensic expert as a witness — Knox County Assistant Medical Examiner Lauren Havrilla, who worked Jasper Shope’s autopsy.
Havrilla noted the man had “sharp wounds” in his head and torso areas — about 25, Jenkins later confirmed — but couldn’t say they were what killed him, noting he had previously existing blood pressure and heart issues.
However, blunt force trauma and abrasions, seemingly caused when Shope was run over and then dragged by the car, would have detrimentally affected his heart and lungs, Havrilla said: The man’s skull was fractured and his brain was damaged.
Before the hearing ended, prosecutors noted two incidents between the father and son that happened weeks and years before the Jan. 7 incident.
On Dec. 27, Jasper Shope called police to his house and showed his battered face, a deep bite mark and blood on his bed covers. His son, he told BCSO Deputy Timothy Pace on Dec. 27, 2020, attacked him in the middle of the night. Body camera footage of the conversation between Shope and Pace was shown as evidence.
Additionally, in 2003, Adam Shope shot his father four times, at least once in the chest.
He was charged with criminal intent to commit first-degree murder and felony evading arrest, according to reporting from The Daily Times.
Havrilla said bullet fragments were found in Jasper Shope’s body during the autopsy. Scar tissue had formed around these, indicating they were not recent.
After several hours of testimony, Brewer found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
Shope remains in Blount County jail on bonds totaling $1.1 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.