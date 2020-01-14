In what the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority is calling a McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) milestone, Allegiant announced Tuesday it is adding five new seasonal destinations to its flight menu.
It’s one of the airport’s largest air service announcements in its 83-year history, a MKAA news release stated.
The destinations include Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Houston and Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Eddie Mannis, chair of the MKAA Board of Commissioners, praised the airport staff for acquiring the new service from the Las Vegas-based carrier.
In the past year, the airport authority staff has recruited seven new destinations on Allegiant, two new destinations on American Airlines, larger American Airlines’ aircraft to select markets and an upgrade of new aircraft on United Airlines.
Low-fare carrier Allegiant said the new TYS flights are part of the largest service expansion in company history, as it adds 44 new nonstop routes and three new cities.
This addition to service connects leisure travelers in underserved cities to popular destinations around the country, according to Allegiant, which said most of the 44 new routes are noncompetitive, with no other airline providing service between those airports.
The new McGhee Tyson destinations include:
• Boston via Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) beginning May 8
• Houston via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) beginning May 21
• Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) beginning May 21
• Austin via Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) beginning May 22
• Myrtle Beach via Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) beginning June 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.