While Allevia Technology is used to cleaning up computer issues, its staff focused on a whole other type of mess Saturday.
Allevia, a local IT support company located at 1819 E. Broadway Ave., Maryville, held the first of four planned cleanup days as part of the Adopt-A-Mile program. Staff members started at 9 a.m. and worked together to clean their adopted mile in support of Keep Blount Beautiful.
“I thought this would be a fun way for our team to volunteer and get outside,” Laura Beth Denton, who manages marketing for Allevia, told The Daily Times. “And with COVID and everything this year, it’s a good way to socially-distance volunteer with a group of people.”
The Adopt-A-Mile program allows organizations in Blount County to adopt a mile-long stretch in the area and hold at least four cleanups of it a year. They report their cleaning actions to Keep Blount Beautiful.
And Allevia’s mile is close enough to be a consistent reminder for employees of their pledge. The mile starts near Allevia’s office building, approximately 100 feet away, and ends at Broadway Church Street.
“It worked out perfectly, actually,” Denton said.
Denton was approached by a member of Keep Blount Beautiful’s board some “weeks or months ago” who advised her to connect with Executive Director Brittney Whipple, as Allevia was looking for team volunteer opportunities. The two met and discussed ways their organizations could work together, eventually leading to Allevia expressing interest in and joining the Adopt-A-Mile program.
Keep Blount Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to community improvement. Allevia is also sponsoring Keep Blount Beautiful’s 5K fundraiser this fall, Whipple said.
“Our mission is to educate and encourage Blount County residents to improve their community,” Whipple said. “We not only want our community to understand (how) to have environmental stewardship, to understand different topics like recycling, the impacts of litter, but we want to give them the supplies and the opportunities to be able to actually take action.
“We’re not all talk. We like to actually help them do that kind of stuff.”
Keep Blount Beautiful specifically encourages businesses to participate in the Adopt-A-Mile program because it is “pretty simple and easy” and allows for the companies to schedule cleanup days at a time that would be most optimal.
“As long as they do at least four a year, we don’t care when it is,” Whipple said. “Just contact us, we’ll get (them) the supplies, and they can do it on their own.”
The ability to host cleanup days on your own schedule and choose the location of the mile adopted is important to Denton. The program also presented a chance for Allevia’s staff to leave the office and give back to the community.
“Also, too, it’s a time for us to kind of just bond and hang out as a team,” Denton said. “That’s really important to me and I know it is to many of us here (at Allevia). We’ve been really busy in the office, which is great.
“But it’s just good to connect with folks outside the office and to do so when you’re helping out the community.”
