Allevia Technology, a locally owned IT company in Maryville, has earned Great Place to Work Certification for the second year in a row.
Great Place to Work is a global leader in workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation, a press release states.
Using validated employee feedback gathered by Great Place to Work, the certification confirms that at least 70% of employees have a consistently positive experience at their workplace.
A total of 96% of employees at Allevia Technology say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S. company. Allevia is one of three IT companies Great Place to Work Certified in Tennessee.
“It is a tremendous blessing to lead this incredible team,” said Allevia owner Stefan Wilson.
Allevia Technology provides on-site and remote technical support and managed services such as antivirus, backups and patch management.
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust, the release states.
