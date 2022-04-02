It came as a surprise to Brad Ray.
When Ray’s son, Anthony Ray, would return home from snowboarding trips, he would answer his father’s questions about how it went with short, non-detailed answers, such as “fine.”
“I honestly didn’t think a whole lot about it,” Brad Ray told The Daily Times. “Then about three or four weeks ago, he goes, ‘Oh Dad, I know we’re probably not going to do anything about it, but I made nationals.’”
Anthony had qualified for the NASTAR national championships, which will take place April 4-9 in Aspen, Colorado. That’s where he and his family will be this week as the 17-year-old snowboarder competes against talent from across the country.
The news of Anthony’s qualification didn’t just come as a shock to Brad Ray, a Maryville resident who works as a surgeon at Blount Memorial Hospital. It also surprised the snowboarder himself.
“I was pretty ecstatic,” Anthony Ray said. “I really didn’t consider it a possibility. I didn’t really know what the requirements were. I was pretty happy with how I did through the year, but it was never something that crossed my mind that it would happen. When I saw that message, it was such a big surprise.”
‘Your son is really good’
Anthony had dabbled in snowboarding for a little while, with his friend and neighbor, John Chupak, helping spark his interest in the hobby, before joining a Knoxville-based racing team mainly focused on skiing.
“It was new for us, but it was also new for everybody there too because there aren’t very many snowboarders,” Ray said.
The team raced every one or two weekends, usually at a resort around the area. For Anthony, a Maryville High School student who competes on its climbing team and previously played baseball and rowed, snowboarding provided the type of stress-relief many athletes feel when competing in outdoor sports.
“It’s kind of almost like, not really an escape, but kind of a way to express yourself,” Ray said. “It feels very freeing. On Wednesdays, right after school, me and my friends would pack up the car and go out and snowboard. There’s just something, like all the stress on your mind and everything that’s been going on, you don’t feel it when you’re snowboarding. It’s almost like flying.
“It’s a very freeing feeling.”
In one of Anthony’s first races, onlookers were captivated, too, by the snowboarding feats on a team mainly composed of skiers.
“They couldn’t believe that we made it through the course with a snowboard,” Ray said.
“Some of his friends’ parents said, ‘You know, your son is really good,’” Brad Ray added.
Competing on national stage
There are no true semifinals or finals events that qualify skiers or snowboarders for the national championship, Anthony said; instead, it’s based on a tally of results for various events. Racers must “win a medal on one or more race days” to qualify, NASTAR’s website states.
Once Anthony received notice that he was invited to Colorado for the national championship, his father did his homework, even calling the organization’s director to learn more about the event. Then, it was time to adjust schedules for an impromptu family trip to Colorado.
“My wife and I decided that we wanted to make sure he could go,” Brad Ray said. “We just felt like this is a rare opportunity any time you get to compete on the national stage.”
Anthony, a straight-A honors student, even met with his assistant principal and teachers at Maryville for permission to miss class and make up his work. He will race Monday and Wednesday, then again on Thursday if he advances.
“To be honest, I’m pretty excited to get to compete, but I’m almost more excited just to get the opportunity to go and enjoy that time,” Ray said. “I’m pretty sure that all of other other competitors are going to be potentially above my level. Of course, I’m going to do my best, but really, I’m just out there to have fun.”
However the event turns out for Anthony, who is already looking into college snowboarding teams and says he wants to snowboard recreationally or competitively as long as he can, it won’t change the way his family views his success.
After all, from the short answers after races to the quickly planned trip to Colorado, this journey has been a pleasant surprise.
“We’re awful proud of him,” Brad Ray said, “and we’re glad that he can represent Maryville, for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.