Altar'd State and A'Beautiful Soul are giving away five gift cards to deserving members of the 2020 senior class as a way to celebrate them.
To enter the giveaway, seniors can complete the online questionnaire at https://forms.gle/neTEvxUozPTXwTb68 and can visit Altar'd State and A'Beautiful Souls' social media for more information.
Altar'd State and A'Beautiful Soul also will host a virtual spirit week for seniors during the week of May 18. Details for spirit week will be available on social media channels Sunday, May 17.
