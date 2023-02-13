Luxury brand Blackberry Farm purchased retailer Altar’d State’s corporate offices in downtown Maryville for $5.8 million last week, according to records from the Blount County Register of Deeds.
The deed recorded Feb. 8 is from AS Realty 1 LLC to Blackberry Farm LLC and describes the property as Altar’d State. Neither representatives from Blackberry Farm nor Altar’d State responded to The Daily Times requests for comment by press time on Monday.
A November 2021 land purchase agreement recorded by the Knox County Property Assessor’s Office shows a $5 million sale from “Northshore Market Investor LLC” to “ASR Northshore TC 1 LLC,” whose mailing address was Altar’d State’s corporate offices, 150 W. Church Ave., Maryville
The Knox County property is 9.5 acres located at 2002 Thunderhead Road in Northshore Town Center, Knoxville. Town Center Boulevard, Boardwalk Boulevard and South Northshore Drive also corner the property. When it sold the records showed it was a vacant piece of land.
Altar’d State, the women’s fashion brand, now has four sister brands and has expanded into over 30 states, according to its website. Its original storefront opened in Knoxville over a decade ago.
Information from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury states Altar’d State purchased the downtown Maryville building in October 2016 for $2.8 million. In 2019, the building appraised for $4.3 million.
In January AS Realty 1 LLC sold the property Altar’d State used for storage at 222 W. Church Ave., Maryville, to the new owners of Amburn’s Market, opening this spring.
Walland-based Blackberry Farm — featuring a resort, hotel, event venue, shop, restaurant and brewery — hasn’t announced its intention for the 45,000 square feet office building in Maryville. It purchased the neighboring building at 108 W. Church Ave. in 2018 for $1.2 million.
