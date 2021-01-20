Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced Wednesday they will close Alum Cave Trail and associated parking lots temporarily in February while crews replace two foot-log bridges near the Arch Rock area.
The area will be closed on weekdays, Mondays through Thursdays from Feb. 8-25. The trail will be fully open each week on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, along with President’s Day on Monday, Feb. 15.
Alum Cave Trail is one of the most popular trails in the park and the foot-log bridges have suffered significant decay due to use and weather since the last trail rehabilitation effort in 2016.
While the trail is closed, hikers can still reach Mt. Le Conte and the Le Conte Shelter by using one of the other trails to the summit. The Boulevard, Bull Head, Rainbow Falls and Trillium Gap trails all lead to Mt. Le Conte, but hikers should plan carefully and check daily for weather-related road closures that may restrict access to trailheads.
