A group of Maryville High School alumni launched an online petition Friday demanding MHS remove the school’s Rebels nickname.
“We, as students, alumni, teachers, and community members, feel a change of mascot away from the Rebels is long overdue,” the online petition states. “As a public institution with a mission to ‘prepare students for a lifetime of learning and responsible citizenship,’ and ‘prepare students for an ever-changing world,’ we feel that the current mascot does not reflect these goals.”
Elizabeth Stewart, who graduated from MHS in 2014, helped organize the petition. Stewart was joined on the petition by Libby Weitnauer, Rachel Evans, Jennie Frost and Savita Chapman.
She said the alumni are motivated to make a change at home after seeing conversations surrounding racial inequity resulting from nationwide protests.
“Seeing the momentum happening in our country right now to see people protest inequity gave us the hope that we could make a positive change in the community we grew up in,” Stewart said in a phone interview.
The alumni group wants to use the momentum to promote change.
“A big goal of ours is to elevate people of color’s voices,” Stewart said. “It’s all about elevating non-white voices.”
During Rebel Runs, an annual Maryville Schools Foundation fun-run fundraiser, Stewart recalls seeing people driving with Confederate flags in the back of their trucks, and during fall football games students would wave Confederate battle flags while cheering on the team from the stands.
“As a public school it’s important to see that everyone feels safe and included,” she said. “I definitely was uncomfortable by the imagery and the history from the Confederacy. It’s one thing to have this history in a book, and it’s another to have it as a celebrated mascot.”
Stewart said proponents in favor of keeping the Rebel nickname may claim it is separate from the Confederate imagery, but she said the symbology is now too intertwined with the moniker.
The petition is addressed to Maryville Director of Schools Mike Winstead, Blount County Schools board member Scott Helton and Maryville City Schools Board Chairman Nick Black.
Black, who graduated from MHS in 1999, told the Daily Times he hasn’t made up his mind about changing the name, but is open to having a discussion. He spoke to one of the petitioners on Friday and said they had a “productive conversation.”
“I don’t see anything happening immediately,” Black said. “Let’s have a dialogue; let’s see what happens.”
Black noted he does not have the sole authority to change a school’s nickname, and it is likely a decision the school board would have to vote on.
Black’s impression of the Rebel’s nickname is that it’s unrelated to the Confederacy and has to do with Maryville going its own way as in being rebels; however, while he was attending MHS the Confederate imagery was rampant.
“When I was in high school I was too immature to understand that the Confederate flag was a problem,” he said. “As a little kid it was cool. I didn’t know any better. I don’t see that anymore.”
As MHS officially banned the Confederate symbols from school-sponsored events, fans started following suit, Black noted, and he couldn’t remember seeing anyone in the stands last fall waving the battle flags during football games.
When Black attended MHS, there were Confederate flags draped over athletes’ uniforms, on lunch trays and there was even a Confederate flag mural in the cafeteria.
“I cringe at that now,” he said. “I am very proud that the system has done a great job of severing ties with that Confederate symbology.”
