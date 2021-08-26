Today, Dusken Sledge lives what some might call an American dream.
In the Blount County foothills, Sledge, his wife, Jessi, and their two daughters live on Wake Robin Homestead, a home farm they founded to raise poultry and livestock and grow fruits, vegetables and herbs.
They’re full-time homesteaders who partner with numerous local restaurants and farms to bring the fruit of their labor to a handful of premier local eateries.
But recent events overseas frequently have taken Sledge’s mind off the farm and back to Kabul, Afghanistan, where he served for six months in 2014.
Sledge, a McMinn County native, also served in Iraq. He joined the Army National Guard when he was 19 and served during significant years of U.S. Middle East presence.
He was posted at New Kabul Compound, part of an eight-man personal security detail made up of reservist and National Guard volunteers — men who wanted to be there. In fact, Sledge said he extended his time in the service to complete that mission. “To date, that was probably the best group of guys I ever worked with,” he said. “Everybody brought their A-game.”
The team lived mere miles from the U.S. Embassy most Americans now have seen on TV — the building with a Chinook helicopter rising from its roof during swift evacuations following an equally swift takeover by Taliban armed forces in early August.
Sledge was deployed during an important political period for the country — its first ballot-box election, one that resulted in the victory of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, the same man who immediately fled the nation as the Taliban took over.
Images and stories of America’s exodus and the Taliban’s quick takedown continue to dominate the news cycle.
So do opinions from a spectrum of political and social perspectives.
For many veterans of the 20-year war in Afghanistan, this is a confusing and difficult time, Sledge said, and he’s no exception.
“I talked to one of my buddies,” said Sledge, now 33. “He doesn’t know whether to laugh or to cry or what to do. There are just so many different emotions for a lot of us who spent years serving and knew guys who paid the ultimate price. To put in 20 years of efforts and then see the county you tried to assist fall is just an overwhelming feeling.”
Combined with the joy of seeing the war come to a close is the frustration with how it’s happening, Sledge explained.
He’s one of many Americans who’ve expressed frustration with U.S. political leadership guiding the withdrawal.
“Nobody wants a 20-year war. Nobody,” he said. “I know a lot of guys that have been left to wonder or question their efforts. When you’ve had that investment and then you watch it fall, a lot of us just don’t know what to do.”
Events are still unfolding and Sledge made it clear he wasn’t ready to come to conclusions until history played itself out overseas.
“It will depend on how this turns out in the coming weeks,” he said. “This is still very new, very fresh.”
But what he does know for sure is that people everywhere need to support the “boots” who’ve been most impacted by this war and, now, its conclusion.
“We need to stand in unity with the American people as a whole and with our military,” he said. “Support them. Lift them up. Lift up one another.”
Sledge said he’s already experienced this personally. As the terrifying news and historic images pour out of Afghanistan onto screens across the world, people have been reaching out to him to offer support.
Citing statistics on veteran suicide, he encouraged people to do the same for any veteran they know right now.
According to some of the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, about 17 veterans each day died from their own hands. Veterans, said Sledge, are worried about an oncoming spike in suicides.
Their concern, sadly, has new data to back it up.
A Costs of War Project study published on June 21 estimated “30,177 active-duty personnel and veterans of the post 9/11 wars have died by suicide, significantly more than the 7,057 service members killed in post-9/11 war operations.”
This subject hits Sledge harder than some. The “baby” of three children, he lost his oldest brother to suicide when he was just a kid.
“Then you’re deployed and that’s emphasized even more. You realize how fragile life is,” Sledge said.
Though he never lost anyone on his eight-man team to combat death, there was a moment in Kabul that stands out, Sledge said.
It was a terrifying incident known as a “green-on-blue” — a seemingly friendly member of the Afghan military attacked coalition forces. There were four green-on-blue incidents in Afghanistan alone in 2014, according to data from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Long War Journal.
“I had been on a detail and one of my subordinates had come up to relieve me,” he remembered. “I said, ‘Sure man. I’ll go get some water. I’ll monitor the radio.’”
Minutes later, gunfire.
“There were a lot of casualties that day,” Sledge said. “And he was one of them.”
The man didn’t die, but Sledge thought he was going to.
“You talk about a rough time,” he said. “We had a building that we needed to clear where there was a shooter and so, in the process of doing that, I look over my shoulder and see him reach for me. I watched him fade. Now he lived, but at that moment he was gone. As much as I wanted to run to him and check on him and ensure him that everything was going to be OK, we still had a threat and there was still work to be done.”
A U.S. major general died in this attack. More than a dozen other coalition force members were injured.
That moment is seared in Sledge’s memory. Watching, hearing and reading about what’s happening in Kabul today for many veterans, brings them back to moments like this one, he said.
Though the combat commonly known as a “forever war” is drawing to a close, Sledge is asking Blount Countians to remember that war doesn’t easily leave the minds of those who fought it.
“I don’t know that it will ever be over for a lot of us,” Sledge said.
