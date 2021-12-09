Alzheimer’s Tennessee had a lot to celebrate at its luncheon Wednesday, including reaching its fundraising goal for its annual Foothills Walk here in Blount County.
Walkers and other volunteers gathered at Green Meadow Country Club where it was announced that 27 teams and hundreds of participants had met the goal of $125,000. Kay Watson of Alzheimer’s Tennessee revealed the total and thanked all who made it possible. She said of that total, $79,000 was raised through corporate sponsors.
“You can be proud and know that you are helping everyone across the state of Tennessee,” she said. “Especially here in our community.”
Alzheimer’s Tennessee is a grassroots organization with offices in six counties in Tennessee whose mission is to fund research to find a cure for this disease and care for patients and families. There are 120,000 Tennesseans suffering with the disease that can be treated but not cured.
Janice Wade-Whitehead serves as president and CEO of the organization. She had other good news to share besides reaching the 2021 Foothills Walk goal. She told the crowd the Silver Alert Law passed in the Tennessee General Assembly this year and there is proof it’s already saving lives.
“More than 100 advocates worked on getting this Silver Alert legislation passed,” Wade-Whitehead said. “Last month we had a Silver Alert update from TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation). Since June, 30 Tennesseans have been returned safely to their homes. The Silver Alert bill is working.”
Silver Alert works much the same as Amber Alerts, with immediate emergency calls going out when a senior adult with dementia, physical impairment or disability is missing. Public alerts go out through the media and on interstates as well as posts on social media. Six out of 10 people with dementia will wander at some time during their illness, Alzheimer’s Tennessee reports.
Wade-Whitehead mentioned Gov. Bill Lee, who put money in the state’s budget for the program. State Rep. Bob Ramsey, who was a co-sponsor of the bill, was in attendance and was given a plaque for his work in getting the bill passed.
State Sen. Art Swann did the same on the state Senate side and will also receive the same recognition. He was unable to attend. The bill passed in both houses with a unanimous vote.
Top fundraisers for the 2021 walk were announced. The grand prize individual winner was Missy Anderson, who raised $3,830 on her team, In Carol’s Corner. Donna Berg claimed first prize, with $1,089 raised. She was a member of the Harrison Honeys team. Second place went to Susan Keller, for raising $1,000 as a member of the team from Blount Memorial, while third place was Meredith Hough with $775, as a member of Harrison Honeys.
Cindy Robinette was declared the winner of the Dollywood Dash, raising the most money in the month of November, with more than $1,000.
The top team fundraisers were also recognized. Grand prize was Harrison Honeys, who combined raised $4,485. First place went to Clover Hill Senior Living, with $4,450. In Carol’s Corner came in second, with $4,330, followed by Tom Hatcher and staff, with $3,322.
Tom Hatcher also raised money through his charity foundation with a golf tournament. His organization presented a check to Alzheimer’s Tennessee for $32,000.
An award was also presented to Brian Tuggle, one of the co-chairs for the 2021 walk. He received the Randy Lambert Above and Beyond Award. The other co-chair is Edward Harper.
Tuggle took to the podium early in the day to praise the many walk teams and their efforts. “You held golf tournament fundraisers, had coke floats and bake sales and sold cookbooks,” he said. “This year’s creativity was off the hook.”
There was even a mascot recognized for its fundraising efforts. The 2021 title went to a dog owned by Lori and Mike Bishop. Lucy raised more than $600.
After accolades for a job well done, Watson announced the date for the 2022 Alzheimer’s Tennessee Foothills Walk. It will be held April 23 again at Maryville College.
DENSO, Blount Memorial, the Lambert Family and Tom Hatcher Charity have already signed on as sponsors for next year, Watson said. She encouraged others to step up too.
“We need you,” she told those present on Wednesday. She said meetings to discuss the 2022 walk will start in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.