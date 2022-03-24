As the managing broker for LeConte Realty’s 28 agents, Amanda Stone’s job is to supervise and advise them, conduct in-house training, make sure the bills get paid and problem-solve whatever issues come up with buyers and sellers.
And it doesn’t take long in talking with her to realize she absolutely loves it. Stone earned her real estate license in 2000 and worked her way up to managing broker status in 2005. She’s been at LeConte since it was founded, in 2013.
Just recently, she was recognized by a group of her peers, the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors, which has jurisdiction over 12 counties, including Blount. Stone, a resident of Maryville, is the 2021 Managing Broker of the Year for KAAR.
“There are 6,000 members in the association,” Stone said. “But not everyone is a managing broker. There are probably 400ish that are managing brokers in the association.”
Criteria for consideration for this award included participation in community and civic organizations, involvement with KAAR, exemplary business experience and accomplishments, high professional competence and good business practices and ethics.
The awards ceremony was held in Knoxville; her nomination and win was a complete surprise to Stone.
While initially a pre-med major in college, Stone took a different path after meeting and marrying her husband Mike, who is a contractor. She began working with him, building and flipping houses and found her niche in real estate.
She has spent a total of 18 years listing and selling real estate; that included listing, selling and managing for 13 years before deciding to solely manage.
Overseeing 28 agents is a very manageable. Stone said LeConte never wants to be a huge firm. Between 25 and 30 is the right amount, she said. “That allows us to maintain the environment we want to have,” she said.
Stone credits two mentors with encouraging her to not just let this be a job. They told her to get involved in her community and make a difference.
Her involvement led Stone to become a board member for Habitat for Humanity for years. She was also president of Junior Service League and has worked with United Way in several capacities. She is also a member of numerous realtor groups. Stone is a member of the 2008 Class of Leadership Blount.
Originally from Louisiana, Stone grew up in Parrottsville, Tennessee (population less than 500) and moved here after college. As someone who’s not native to the area, she sees the draw and resulting population increase.
“I am excited but also cautious about the growth,” she said. “We live in a very special place that is very attractive. For all the reasons we love it, people have found out and they are coming here. I think it will be a challenge to manage that growth in a smart way.”
Cyndi Sweet is one of the brokers at LeConte who sees Stone in action. Sweet said Stone has helped her on numerous occasions when listing and selling real estate.
“In real estate, the steps are the same, but every single deal is unique because every house is unique and every buyer and seller is unique,” Sweet said. “You are repeating the same process multiple times, however, with new information for every single deal. It is an emotional process whether you are buying or selling.”
The ultimate goal, Sweet said, is for all parties involved to walk away satisfied. Stone helps in that goal, she said.
In addition to being named 2021 Managing Broker of the Year by KAAR, she was the Realtor of the Year in 2013.
Being named Managing Broker of the Year by her peers is something Stone said is flattering. “That group is a group that I admire,” she explained.
