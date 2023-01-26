Amanda Stone — an award winning, deeply involved local real estate agent, the principal owner/broker with LeConte Realty and active volunteer with nonprofit organizations is the 2023 winner of the Blount County Athena Leadership Award.
Presented Thursday night, Jan. 26, at the Clayton Center for the Arts, 10 nominees walked a red carpet and received rounds of applause for their dedication to making the community a better place.
“I saw the line up and thought, “Oh my gosh,’” Stone said. “To be included in a group like this, it’s remarkable, flattering, humbling, truly a representation of what Blount County is.”
“My mom told me a long time ago, ‘Be sure to leave things better than you found when you arrived,’” Stone continued. “And I think that’s all we’re trying to do. This is a wonderful place that we have the pleasure to be a part of.”
The nine other nominees for the award were Amelia Geis-Scott, a chef who organizes meals for nonprofit organizations; Donnelle Curran, a widespread community volunteer; Fran Bennett, a widespread community volunteer; Karen Hobby, a dedicated supporter of Family Promise of Blount County and women in healthcare; Lakshmie Napagoda, executive director of Compassion Counseling; Lisa Misosky, owner of Southland Books and Café, The Bird and The Book and The Dungeon at Southland; Melissa Edmonds, a supporter of the Blount County Boys & Girls Club and volunteer for other nonprofit organizations; Pinkie Mistry, an artist who donates art work to nonprofit organizations; and Tabitha Hasty, a community volunteer and supporter of small local businesses.
Nominations are made by members of the community. A winner is selected by an independent committee who uses guidelines provided by Athena International and considers community activism, professional excellence and assistance to other women.
The Daily Times and Lamon Jewelers sponsored the event. Clayton Center for the Arts hosted it, METZ Culinary Management catered, Pistol Creek Catch of the Day provided live music and Gather & Blüme assembled bouquets.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and local communications specialist Lisa Hood Skinner provided laughs as entertaining emcees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.