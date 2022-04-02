A sister and brother earned top honors in two recent Maryville City Schools competitions that aim to hone student’s communication and professional skills.
Alex Autry won Coulter Grove Intermediate School’s Ace of Shakes competition after seven rounds that began in January and ended with Lt. Gov. Randy McNally choosing the winner March 9.
Coston Autry, a sophomore, won Maryville High School’s 8th Annual Amazing Shake competition, in a two-day, four-round event that ended Thursday, March 31.
Each may have given the other a boost.
Having already participated in the CGIS event when he was a student there Coston was able to tell his sister what to expect and help her practice the firm handshake and eye contact that are so important to a good first impression.
When Coston advanced to the third round in his competition, based on the television show “Shark Tank,” he pitched an “ear-cation” product that would allow the user to tune out the sound of others talking. Emphasizing that he has a “wonderful family,” during a later interview Coston said at times he’d like to temporarily mute his sister. “I feel like she feels the same way about me sometimes,” Coston said as Alex laughed.
At Coulter Grove the students’ experiences ranged from developing resumes to using teamwork to solve puzzles in an “Escape Room” game.
“The key leadership roles that I had in school really helped with my resume,” said Alex, who served on student council for three years and is a liaison at Coulter Grove.
For her, one of the toughest rounds was giving a speech to members of the Maryville City Schools Foundation’s Board of Directors. “I’ve always had a fear of public speaking, and it was really scary getting in front of a bunch of people from the board and especially talking to adults in general. It’s sort of a terrifying experience, especially being a seventh grader,” said Alex, who describes herself as a bit of an introvert. She credits practice for her ability to speak in favor of regulating the nutrition of school snacks.
By the final round she just had a conversation in Nashville with the lieutenant governor. “It was overall a really good experience,” Alex said.
“I would love to thank Dr. (Ramona) Best and Miss (Barbara) Taylor for helping to put this whole thing together,” Alex said. “As kids we don’t really get these experiences, and they help us so much in the future.”
Coston also expressed his appreciation for MHS teacher Penny Ferguson and all of the people who serve as judges, more than 30 this year. Ferguson also said she appreciates the friends, associates and former students who always show up to help judge the events.
“Even if you are an introvert or even if you’re typically more socially reserved, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there,” Coston said. “You can be astonished by what connections you can make and what new interesting things you can learn about people.” One of the conversations he had last week provided some guidance on how to choose a career. Coston’s interested in the medical field and inspired by people who have revolutionized health care.
During the first round of his competition at MHS the students had just 2 minutes each to network with Blount County professionals and leaders, talking with seven people during the round. Coston said he grew more confident as he made it through each round.
When he had to speak in Round 2 about which historical figure he would like to meet, Coston, who has Type 1 diabetes, chose Frederick Banting, a Nobel Prize winner for his work in discovering how to use insulin.
Thursday morning before school the four MHS finalists faced questions from a panel including business leaders and the president of Maryville College. When they asked what the United States should do about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Coston was well prepared. He said his parents had recently subscribed to “The Economist,” and he had been following the developments with notifications on his phone. “This is probably the most recent military confrontation of significance since World War II,” Coston said, and he sees the global significance.
“Every year I think the kids can’t get any smarter or more proficient in speech or creativity,” Ferguson said. “They always prove me wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.