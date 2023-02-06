Amburn’s Market will reopen this spring in downtown Maryville. For Jason and Whitney Amburn restarting the family business fell into place more smoothly than they had imagined.
“Every day I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this is happening,’” Whitney Amburn said.
Lamar Amburn’s Produce on Church Avenue was owned by Jason’s older brother until it closed in 2016. Altar’d State bought the red barn and had been using it for storage. The Amburns have painted the walls white, cleared unused supplies from the attic and splayed them across one of the built-in storage units that will once again hold locally sourced produce.
Not much has changed about the building since it operated as a market, but Alter’d State did install several hatches in one wall that open to the front porch facing the street. On the wall opposite, the Amburns said they envision a place for coolers to keep dairy products and meat. Adjacent to that back wall, lunch items like sandwiches will be ready for pick up, and seating areas will be on the outside of the building.
The layout may change, but Whitney Amburn has a vision for an old-fashioned style of business to buzz with friendly chatter passing in between the aisles or by the cash registers. Walking through the doors, she hopes, will remind some in the community what it was like to walk in when her husband’s father first opened the market. According to The Daily Times archives, Virgil Amburn first opened a produce stand around 1952.
Every item is planned to have been farmed or made by local hands — off the vine tomatoes or homemade jams and jellies with fresh baked bread. She said they may also sell baked goods and Amish-sourced items, like hand-churned butter.
A locally owned and family operated businesses like the market can be flexible, Jason Amburn said. Providing support to the community, local farms and gardens is one of their main goals. They have already contracted with neighboring Vienna Coffee Co.
When the Amburns talked about potentially bringing the market back, reminiscence turned to commitment quickly. Jason Amburn said he would remember stories about his father, like how the chimpanzees he kept had sometimes walked on a leash, and how the market brought his family together.
“Anybody that’s my age or older remembers our old place that we had on East Broadway use to have a chimpanzee,” he said. “I remember when I was in elementary school our class would come down there, and we’d give it bananas, and we sat there and watched it drink.”
With their security system business stable, this is a good time for the Amburns to try and bring parts of those memories back to life for their five children. Family unity is another main goal in reopening. Whitney and Jason said the Amburn family as a whole is happy to see the market coming back, and some members will be working as the employees.
At one point, the family had four different locations with produce makets in Blount County. One by one they closed; the red barn on Church Avenue was the last in 2016.
Since Jason and Whitney Amburn had talked about possibly reopening the store, they were looking into properties. While they searched for a location, their son-in-law brought an order from a third-party delivery service to Altar’d State’s front desk, and they learned the retailer is moving into a larger office space and was planning to sell its downtown buildings.
They toured the old red barn, made an offer and now own the building.
The Amburns hope their business opens in March. With the city of Maryville emphasizing adding more residences downtown, a fresh produce market within walking distance can fill another blank needed to bring the area back to life.
