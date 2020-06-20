AMC Theatres, which has a location inside Maryville’s Foothills Mall, announced it will reopen 450 of its 600 theaters Wednesday, July 15, and that customers will be required to wear face coverings.
When AMC announced the reopening earlier this month, the company stated all employees would be required to wear masks, but guests would only be encouraged to wear them.
After massive pushback from customers, AMC reversed its policy Friday, and now will require that patrons wear masks.
“This announcement prompted an intense and immediate outcry from our customers, and it is clear from this response that we did not go far enough on the usage of masks,” CEO and President Adam Aron said in a Friday press release. “At AMC Theatres, we think it is absolutely crucial that we listen to our guests. “Accordingly, and with the full support of our scientific advisors, we are reversing course and are changing our guest mask policy.”
Guests can bring their own masks, and masks will be available for purchase at box offices for $1.
AMC CLASSIC at Foothills Mall is Blount County’s only indoor theater. AMC has not yet released a specific list of the locations reopening July 15.
AMC closed all its theaters March 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The theater chain announced on its website other safety measures it will take when movies return to the big screen.
Auditoriums will be reduced to 30% capacity or less, and the restrictions will vary based on state, county and city ordinances.
Common areas and frequently touched surfaces will be routinely cleaned throughout the day. AMC will allow extra time between movies for auditorium cleaning.
All employees will have their temperatures checked before starting their shifts. Anyone who has a fever or coranavirus symptoms will be required to self-quarantine until they are symptom free for 72 hours, AMC’s website states.
Electrostatic disinfectant sprayers and vacuums with high-efficiency particulate-absorbing ﬁlters will be used to sanitize buildings. Directional signs and reminders will be posted throughout theaters to encourage movie goers to practice social distancing.
AMC also simplified its menu to reduce lines at concession stands. Items such as napkins, lids, straws and condiments will only be available by request.
