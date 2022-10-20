Spring is the traditional season to clear out a living space, but for those looking to make some room in their homes ahead of the holidays, Keep Blount Beautiful offers an opportunity: this Saturday, Oct. 22, the nonprofit organization will hold its America Recycles Day at First Baptist Church in Maryville.
Offered in a drive-thru format, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Electronics, home goods and clothes, among other items, will all be accepted as donations. Some items will be used as they are, while others — electronics, most commonly — will be used for parts of new material.
Keep Blount Beautiful runs the America Recycles event annually, as part of affiliating with Keep America Beautiful, a national organization dedicated to community beautification. It also holds a drive-thru recycling event every year in the spring.
Executive Director of Keep Blount Beautiful Britney Whipple told The Daily Times that the event consistently nets its sponsors, which this year include Goodwill, My Frugal Home, the Maryville Lions Club and E-Cycle of Knoxville, among others, a significant number of donations. Hundreds were processed during Keep Blount Beautiful's April recycling event, Whipple said, and she expects to see similar numbers Saturday.
Items in certain categories will go to specific sponsors. For instance, E-Cycle of Knoxville will accept computers and servers, as well as network equipment. My Frugal Home, a Maryville-based business that focuses on frugal living, will be collecting a wide variety of items, from trading cards to canning jars to old quilts. And while there are some specific items that My Frugal Home hopes to receive, the business’ founder, Erin Huffstetler, said that those items aren’t the only ones she’s interested in collecting.
“There’s a list of things, but they’re not the only things we would find useful,” she said, noting that unexpected donations can sometimes trigger an idea for a new product.
In Huffstetler’s experience, for people who donate items during these types of events, “It’s a relief for them to know that the things that have been sitting in their basements or their attics are going to be used for something now.” My Frugal Home has partnered with Keep Blount Beautiful for years, and she says that there’s a real sense of community that comes with recycling materials.
"You get to know people who donate. I've known some people for over 20 years, and you can get to be as close as family," she explained.
There are a few things that won’t be accepted as donations during the event. Whipple recommended that before packing up their items, prospective donors take a look at Keep Blount Beautiful's website to review a list of materials that can’t be donated. “Hazardous materials, like paint, have to be taken to the Blount Recycling Center,” she said. Shredding services for documents will also be offered on a first come, first serve basis.
In the time since she joined Keep Blount Beautiful, she noted, “There’s never been a slow event.”
