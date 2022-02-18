At a Maryville job and resource fair for the formerly incarcerated and disabled communities, vendors focused on support and easing re-entry.
Though the job fair was organized with some specific populations in mind, the event was open to all.
The American Job Center coordinated with several Tennessee state agencies, including the Tennessee Departments of Corrections and Human Services, to host the event, which took place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 18, at the Community Tennessee Rehabilitation Center. The fair was TDOC's first experience hosting a job fair for the Maryville area.
The event was focused on connecting community members with job opportunities, but also with resources such as health, educational and financial services.
Job and resource vendors came from a range of sectors. They included the Helen Ross McNabb Center, the University of Tennessee and New Horizons.
Tina Hundley, a manager at a local Taco Bell, came to the event to talk to attendees about opportunities with the company. Asked why she chose to attend this specific job fair, Hundley replied, “We work with people who are rehabilitating. You know, we try to help people with second chances.”
Some vendors arrived with new technologies meant to help people seize job opportunities. Ayoka Huff-Johnson and Mandi Pethtel from Goodwill Knoxville brought with them virtual reality technology that would allow users to practice interviewing in a realistic setting.
“As soon as we got this, the first thing we thought about was ‘where can we take this to reach the most people?,’” Huff-Johnson said of the VR technology. She also commented that she and her colleague, Mandi Pethtel, would be taking their VR tech to the Knox County Detention Facility in the next week to work with incarcerated people due to be released soon.
For attendees, the fair represented a chance to explore new industries and improve their living standards.
Patricia Howard, currently working as a server, said that she was at the fair because, “There are a lot of good companies here. I’m just excited to talk to them and see what they can offer.” Serving, she noted, “is just very unpredictable, especially now, with COVID. A lot of people are still really scared to go out.”
For Rob Reburn, TDOC’s public information officer for the East Tennessee region, the event was an opportunity for prospective employers as well as for job seekers.
“For TDOC’s side of things, these are individuals who, stereotypically, don’t get a lot of chances when it comes to employment,” Reburn noted. "Statistically, someone with that background is 68% less likely to get a job than someone with identical job experiences who doesn't have that background. But everyone here knows that there’s a good chance that, if someone comes to their booth, there’s a good chance that they will have that background, and they’re okay with that.”
Breona Washington, area manager of business services for TDHS, concurred. “There are individuals who are on social security disability, on governmental benefits, who want to get off those programs, but need an employment opportunity great enough to take care of themselves and their families,” she said.
“Ultimately,” Reburn observed, “the overall goal of this is to help Maryville and Knoxville’s communities thrive and be more inclusive by taking individuals who have obstacles, who have barriers, and helping them be more a part of our communities.”
