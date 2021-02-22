General membership meetings for American Legion Post 256 will resume at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 5, at Little Italy Restaurant in Tellico Village.
The guest speaker will be Post 256 Second Vice Commander Phil Boruszewski, who will speak on "Critical Infrastructure Protection and Suspicious Activity Reporting."
All members and guests will be charged a $2 program fee. Breakfast is available for purchase in Little Italy's dining room beginning at 8 a.m. Masks will be required for all when not seated at their tables.
RSVP by noon March 1 by email at adamsaj@aol.com or by phone at 423-884-3024.
