American Legion Post 256 will resume their monthly general membership meetings on Friday, Oct. 2, at Little Italy Restaurant, 316 Lakeside Plaza, Loudon. Masks are required.
The guest speaker at the October meeting will be Richard Cook, author of "Ignored Heroes of World War II: The Manhattan Project Workers of Oak Ridge." He will speak on Oak Ridge's role in both the Manhattan Project and COVID-19.
Breakfast will be available for purchase in the dining room at 7:30 a.m. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the back conference room at the restaurant. All members and guests will be charged a $2 program fee. Please bring the exact amount to limit the transfer of money.
For more information, visit tellicolakepost256.org. Contact the POC at 865-236-6739 or ronaldgelliott2727@yahoo.com to RSVP by noon on Sept. 28.
