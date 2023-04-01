The Maryville Fire Department, the East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell’s office partnered to distribute and install fire alarms in homes in the Five Points area Saturday morning. The fire department’s Sgt. Mark Hasty (from left), engineer Sandy Rinicker and Red Cross volunteers Josie, 13, and Mindy Palmer were stopping by RIO East Church to restock and head back out for more installations.
Allison Van-Alsdorf (left) turns in paperwork from an early round of fire alarm installations to data entry specialists James Pesterfield and Melissa Gibson. Van-Alsdorf and her partner Brent Sadler were preparing to hit the road with a second set of deliveries.
RIO East Church on Broadway was the operations base for a joint effort to install fire alarms in the Five Points area Saturday. The Red Cross, Maryville Fire Department and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell's office worked together on the project.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
By mid-day, the Red Cross supply trailer had been nearly emptied of its fire alarms as they were installed in area homes, as well as of supplies to be used by volunteers performing the work.
Adrian Riser (from left), Lori Marsh, James Pesterfield, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Sharon Hudson and Niky Schiteanu kicked off Saturday's Fire Alarm installation event in the Five Points area.
Volunteers and staff with the East Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross, Maryville Fire Department and the Blount County mayor’s office partnered for the Sound the Alarm event Saturday, April 1, installing fire alarms in the Five Points area of Maryville.
A press release from the Red Cross states that house fires kill seven people each day in the U.S.; most of those fires, it says, happen in homes without working fire alarms.
Executive Director of the Red Cross’ East Tennessee chapter Sharon Hudson told The Daily Times in a phone interview that her organization tries to hold such events in places where it will have the strongest effect. The Red Cross’ Home Fires campaign, which lasts throughout the year and of which Sound the Alarm is one part, tries to locate its events in areas where there have been fires resulting in deaths.
“We want to make sure that families are prepared — not just with working smoke alarms, but also with a safety plan,” she said.
“We walk families through safety tips,” she explained. Those tips include understanding exit points, as well as planning a meeting place in case of a fire.
Sometimes the sound of a smoke alarm triggers a sigh and a rush to switch it off while dinner burns on the stovetop. At other times, that sound is the difference between living or dying.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell who helped install fire alarms Saturday, said that he was still struck by the difference they can make. Mitchell retired as fire chief for the city of Maryville Fire Department, a position he held for 15 years. He noted Friday that a working alarm is often the only warning people get before a fire burns out of control.
The Red Cross release quotes him as saying, “Smoke alarms are the first defense against the loss of life in the event of a fire. I’ve seen it personally and seen families stand in their front yard with their house totally engulfed in flames.”
