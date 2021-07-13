The American Red Cross is in desperate need of blood donors, as the nationwide blood shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the organization said Tuesday in a press release.
Blount County residents are encouraged to come out and give blood on July 28 from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center.
“Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries,” the Red Cross said.
The organization is looking for donors of all types, especially type O and those giving platelets.
Anyone interested in donating blood before the event can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
From now through July 31, all donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card, automatic entry to win free gas for a year (a $5,000 value), and a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, or Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California.
