Amerigroup and the Amerigroup Foundation announced Thursday they are giving $5,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee as a part of Amerigroup's $125,000 donation to nonprofits.
The funding is part of the foundation's $50 million COVID-19 response and recovery efforts to help areas in need.
Other Tennessee organizations receiving funds are the Boys & Girls Club, Feeding America, the Nashville Food Project, From Your Father, Literacy Mid-South and Girls Inc.
Since the beginning of the year, Amerigroup Foundation has committed more than $450,000 to support Tennessee communities.
“We understand the immense pressure that is currently being put on our local partners and the importance of their mission to serve our communities," Amerigroup Tennessee Plan President Robert Garnett said. "It’s through these strategic partnerships and programs that we can positively impact our members and local communities in addressing the social drivers that often serve as barriers to health.”
