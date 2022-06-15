Flights at McGhee Tyson Airport are full, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson told the Wednesday, June 15 MKAA board meeting. At 87.5%, the airport’s load factor — how much of its capacity was used — for the month of May was also very healthy, Wilson added.
The airport saw a record number of passengers in April. At 4% above 2019 numbers for the same month, it was the busiest April in McGhee Tyson’s history. Early figures from the month of May were “still strong. Not quite the same level we were at 2019, but we were very close” Wilson said.
Some moderation in the airport’s growth is likely, he commented. Given inflationary trends in the national economy, Wilson said, he expected the second half of 2022 at McGhee Tyson to reflect some broader pricing pressures.
“Across the nation, the average airline fare is up by 20-30%,” Wilson noted. High fuel costs and labor challenges have driven airlines to limit their capacity, which also has the effect of increasing ticket prices. However, he commented, “We, as an airport, have been tracking slightly ahead of the national average.”
Financially, McGhee Tyson is ahead on its operating revenues and below its operating expenses for the month of May.
The airport authority will also see some personnel changes in coming months; the MKAA board voted to initiate three hiring searches using BGT Recruiting, based in Knoxville, ADK Executive Search.
The authority is looking for directors for planning and development and informational technology, both new positions. The third position, a director of airport operations, currently exists, but will need to be filled once its present holder vacates the job.
Additionally, McGhee Tyson’s terminal seating on its concourse is set for a minor makeover. Seating on the concourse, Wilson noted, was designed over 20 years ago. “The seating is approximately 22 years old, and is starting to show its life,” he noted. That lifespan was likely shortened, he said, as a result of the intensive cleaning necessitated by the pandemic.
As such, the board adopted a resolution to contract a seating supplier, Airport Seating Alliance, for the purposes of “extending the life of (the concourse’s) seating system” and adding charging outlets to the terminal. MKAA Facility Manager Ken Eckert estimated that that work would be finished by January 2023.
In other business, the board also adopted resolutions to renew the airport’s 2022 liability and workers’ compensation insurance policies and award the Rogers Group work agreements for Downtown Island Airport.
