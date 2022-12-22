Months after AMR agreed on a new contract with the county, Blount-based AMR personnel have scored two awards for service.
The Region II EMS Directors Association Ambulance Service of the Year 2022 award went to AMR of Blount County in November. Region II encompasses 15 counties surrounding and including Knox, Scott, Morgan, Cocke and Monroe.
Clinical Services Manager for Blount AMR Chris McLain said that he was proud of the award, attributing it to “our hardworking crews and the good job that they do.” His operation has taken the Region II award home before, he says, after Blount crews responded to the 2016 Gatlinburg fires.
Part of the recent changes to AMR operations, he said, stem from the new agreement the ambulance service reached with the county. Emphasis on a quality-based metric for measuring performance, rather than a time-based measure, has been especially important to county AMR. “It could have effects all around the county,” he added.
Blount AMR personnel also work to find the most appropriate way of responding to the calls they get. For instance, McLain said, the operation utilizes cycling teams in situations where pedestrian traffic is heavy, like at the 2022 air show at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.
Blount County resident and AMR employee Tracy Banta netted an award of his own. The EMS Directors Association recognized Banta as the paramedic of the year for the region as well.
To say that Banta wears a few hats is an understatement. In addition to AMR, in his three-decades long professional life, he’s worked as a flight medic and instructor with the Army National Guard, and as an instructor with Roane State Community College, among other roles. He recently deployed to Kentucky to assist with disaster response following devastating summer floods.
McLain called him “an excellent example of a servant leader” in a letter nominating Banta for the award.
“He does so much,” McLain said. “He’s just really passionate about public safety.”
