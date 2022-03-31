When someone goes into cardiac arrest, that person has four minutes to live unless chest compressions are started.
Saving a life is more than waiting for an ambulance to arrive, Blount County General Services Director Don Stallions said. It’s a clinically efficient response from before an ambulance gets there to after the patient is admitted to the hospital.
The new contract for ambulance service aims to improve the entire response cycle.
As of midnight on June 30, Blount County’s contract with American Medical Response, Inc. will end. The county will start a new contract with AMR or another service provider at that time.
“As the county is growing, the county is changing,” Stallions said. “So we need to make sure we’re in place to meet the needs of the citizens.”
The new contract, Stallions explained, will focus on a transition from time-based to clinical-based performance, which has gained popularity since the county drew up the current contract with AMR in 2015.
“Four, five minutes doesn’t mean as much as what kind of treatment you have and how you’re treated in an ambulance,” Stallions said. “A lot of standards and studies have shown that.”
The 2015 contract was actually signed by Rural/Metro, but soon after, AMR’s parent company, Nashville-based Envision Healthcare announced intent to acquire Rural/Metro. They succeeded in doing so by October.
The county is currently selecting or negotiating with the contractor which will start in July. Responses to the request for proposal — an RFP — for the new contract ended on March 8.
Essentially, Stallions explained, an RFP is like saying, “Here’s what we need. Give us your proposal, and what it’s going to cost.”
The RFP stated the chosen contractor would be notified today and negotiations would begin before the contract is taken to the Blount County Board of Commissioners for approval. Although, the RFP noted dates are tentative and able to change if necessary.
Big changes
“I’m really excited about the new contract that’s going to come out of this and what it’s going to look like in clinical performance and how it’s going to be different,” Stallions said. “So, we’re talking about a pretty good change that’s going to happen as far as our EMS system.”
Stallions said the county will be taking on more responsibility with the new contract. Contracting a medical director and evaluating performance with clinical score cards are among the list of big changes.
The two go hand-in-hand since the medical director will be responsible for clinical evaluations. The Tennessee Department of Health states the role of an EMS medical director is to oversee patient care provided by emergency responders.
The current medical director is contracted through AMR, but extends services to Blount County. The RFP expresses intent for this title to be contracted through the county while a provider like AMR would still pay the director by reimbursing the county.
During a February EMS board meeting, Stallions said the director position would likely be someone local to Blount County.
He added that finding someone and preparing clinical scorecards are among the list of everything his department has to finish before the new contract begins on July 1.
Working out kinks
For a little under $25,000 drawn from the EMS budget, the EMS board elected a consultancy agency, Fitch & Associates, LLC. out of Missouri, to help work out the kinks of the new contract.
“They’ll help us pick a medical director and develop those scorecards and everything that comes with that,” Stallions said. “So, July 1, we’re not holding anything up on the new contract.”
Fitch also helped develop the RFP, which will serve as Blount County’s portion of the new contract, after evaluating the entire county EMS system.
Stallions attributes the RFPs innovation to the consultancy of Fitch, and he said bringing in the agency was one of the best decisions the board has made for the EMS program.
“Blount County, we always pride ourselves on being the forefront and being progressive on some things — we’re conservative, but I use that word as in we tend to think outside the box,” Stallions said. “We like to be the one that our peers go to and say, ‘Well how are you all doing that?’”
Fitch looked at the larger picture of how to improve EMS service in the county, beyond ambulance arrival times.
“They didn’t just come in and say, ‘Well, how’s your ambulance service?’ They came in and said, ‘What’s your whole system look like?’”
All about fines
To gain a more clinical approach to emergency services, the RFP adjusted limits on arrival times before fines started accruing.
Poor scores on the clinical evaluations will also result in fines under the new contract.
Starting in July, life-threatening emergencies will have 12 minutes for an ambulance to arrive at the scene before fines accrue if it is in Maryville or in Alcoa city limits. County addresses are allowed 20 minutes and The Great Smoky Mountains National Park lists “best effort.”
Non-life-threatening calls have longer times, and urgent responses even longer.
In the former contract, life-threatening and non-life-threatening emergencies had to be responded to in less than 15 minutes.
Through COVID-19, AMR experienced response-time delays and staffing shortages that initiated the county to impose record-high fines. A portion of the fines were waived and AMR implemented scheduling changes that helped alleviate shortages.
On top of AMR’s own improvement, COVID-19 calls have dwindled in the county. Waiting to admit patients into Blount Memorial Hospital’s emergency room was one issue related to this.
The BMH Director of Public Relations Jennie Bounds told The Daily Times that wait times are improving overall with the number of COVID-19 patients decreasing.
“It is critically important that we have an ambulance service in Blount County that works in concert with Blount Memorial Hospital’s emergency department.” Don Heinemann, BMH chief executive officer, said. “It’s also very important for the health of this community that there be a Blount County emergency-trained physician as the ambulance service’s medical director. These two things help to optimize the outcomes for emergency care, specifically with heart attack and stroke, that routinely begins in the field. These things are vitally important for the care that we continue to provide when patients arrive via ambulance to our emergency department.”
