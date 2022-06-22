Elvis fans eager to see the latest movie starring Austin Butler can sit out under the stars on opening night and put on their best impersonation of the iconic singer/actor at Parkway Drive-in this weekend.
Parkway owner Teresa Myers will show “Elvis” on both Friday and Saturday nights. For those more nostalgic fans wanting movies starring Elvis himself, Myers will offer up “Blue Hawaii” as the second movie of the night.
The drive-in is located at 2909 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway; gates typically open at 7 p.m. unless traffic backups force Myers to open earlier.
She said she is hopeful for a sellout both nights. The viewing area will accommodate 400 cars.
Because she knows there are Elvis fans from 2 to 102, Myers will host an Elvis contest at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Fans of all ages can put on their blue suede shoes, slick back their hair and sing a note or two. Prizes will be awarded.
Judges for the contest will include Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Gaye Hasty, and Regina and Roger Jennings.
This drive-in owner said she’s been getting calls for two weeks now from people anticipating the opening of “Elvis.” The movie, which stars Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Col. Tom Parker, tells the story of this beloved star from his early childhood days.
“It is supposed to be rated Awesome,” Myers said. “Better even than ‘Top Gun.’”
The drive-in season is off to a good start, Myers said. She said she has sold out for the last three weeks and anticipates the same for this movie debut. She said it might be hot in the ticket booth, but out under the moonlit sky, it cools down as the sun fades.
“Plus, we have the most beautiful sunsets,” Myers boasted.
It was just last year that Myers bought the Parkway. Her family’s connection dates back to 1962 when her mom, Sandy Hazlett Finchum, worked there as a teenager.
Myers grew up nearby, attending Eagleton and then Heritage High School, graduating in 1982. She started her own tax business in the late 1990s and has continued with it as she also manages the Parkway.
The best part about being the owner of the drive-in, she said, is getting to meet so many people from all over the country. The drive-in is on a route to Great Smoky Mountains so thousands drive by on a daily basis.
Two women from Alaska stopped by one day, Myers said, spotting the theater as they did some sightseeing. They were so excited to see a drive-in they wanted to come and take photos and enjoy a show.
“They said they haven’t seen a drive-in in 50 years,” Myers said. She was glad to share the Parkway with them.
The 12 employees Myers has will all be ready when “Elvis” opens on the outdoor screen. Popcorn and other concessions will be plentiful and hopefully lots of Elvis impersonators will be present, Myers said. She is a huge fan, too.
“Elvis is king for my generation,” she said. “He’s the prettiest thing God created.”
