Kona, a 15-year-old Belgian Malinois that worked as a K-9 patrol officer for Alcoa Police for eight years, died April 21.
Kona retired from APD in 2015 and spent the past five years relaxing at home as Alcoa Police Sgt. Matt Caldwell’s family pet. Caldwell was Kona’s handler during the dog’s working years with the police department.
During his law enforcement years, Kona was deployed 1,517 times and helped with 15 vehicle seizures, assisted with confiscating $70,158 in cash/drug money, helped seize 11,336 grams of marijuana and helped confiscate 4,968 grams of “crack or crack cocaine,” according to his official police statistic sheet.
The K-9 also located meth, heroin and ecstasy.
“But it wasn’t a substantial amount (of those substances) because there wasn’t as much of a problem as we have now,” Caldwell noted.
In an April 18, 2012, incident, Kona helped officers find 3.83 pounds of cocaine, and seize $50,000 of alleged drug money as part a Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force operation. The task force includes deputies and officers with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and the Alcoa Police and Maryville Police departments.
Kona was considered a dual-purpose police dog, fluent in narcotics work and police patrol techniques. Kona’s skillset included tracking, building and area search, and handler protection.
Kona’s handler had an eye on becoming a K-9 officer since he was a child.
“It was something I always had been interested in doing,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell started at APD in 2006 after working as a deputy for the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.
So when a K-9 position opened in 2008 with APD, Caldwell applied and received the assignment. Kona was born in Holland and trained at Southern Police K-9 in Spring Hope, North Carolina.
K-9 retirement
In the spring of May 2015, Kona started having joint trouble, and following veterinary device, APD and Caldwell decided it was time to hang up Kona’s badge and move him to couch duty. Caldwell was glad his work partner got half a decade to enjoy the comforts of home life.
“He made it a full five years after working,” Caldwell said. “He could relax and be more of a pet. He was just one of a kind. They all are, but when it’s yours it’s even more special.”
Kona made the most of his retirement.
“He really enjoyed hanging out; he would come in the house and just lounge around,” Caldwell recalled.
But on occasion the dog also could show his playful side as well.
“I had 30-35 tennis balls accumulated, and he got every single one them out (and) laid them all out in the kitchen,” Caldwell said. “He had one couch he claimed as his own. He was a hoot.”
The final farewell
The health problems Kona started having on patrol continued to worsen during retirement.
“He had just gotten to the point that his back and hip had gotten so bad, his mobility had decreased for three months that he could barely walk any more,” Caldwell said.
When Caldwell went to walk Kona on the morning of April 21, the dog could no longer even support himself, and Caldwell knew Kona needed to be put down.
“You could just tell it was time,” Caldwell said.
A new K9 officer
The Alcoa Police Department introduced their newest officer, K9 Iza on Friday.
K9 Iza is a 1-year-old female German shepherd, according the the department’s Facebook post introducing the dog. Iza and her partner officer, Ryan Moore, have been training together for the past six weeks.
“Now K9 Iza is ready to start patrolling the streets of Alcoa,” the Friday post states.
Iza already has been deployed twice, according to Alcoa Police incident reports.
During a traffic stop at 11:28 p.m. April 30, Iza was used to help officers find methamphetamine, a report states. In another traffic stop at at 3:24 a.m. May 1, Iza was used to locate marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.