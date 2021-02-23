Foothills Elementary students that are reading “Charlotte’s Web” had a chance to get up close to various farm animals on Tuesday.
Brian Tinker, assistant principal at another school, John Sevier Elementary, provided the goats, chickens and rabbits for an on-campus field trip to Foothills from his family’s Firefly Valley Farm.
Foothills Elementary students have been reading “Charlotte’s Web,” by E.B. White, for the school’s own version of a One Book Blitz since the countywide event was canceled because of the pandemic.
Tinker shared information about the animals as classes took turns visiting throughout the day.
