An annexation of nearly 14 vacant acres into Townsend’s city limits didn’t get the votes it needed to pass Planning Commission’s recent recommendation.
Likely set to be a topic of discussion at Townsend City Commission’s meeting on Sept. 21, a request to annex some Blount County land off Webb Road — on the north side of Little River and just south of the Powder Horn Trail neighborhood — now faces opposition.
Townsend City Commission already voted unanimously on first reading to annex the land. Now it’s seeking a blessing in the form of a recommendation from the Planning Commission, which gathered for its September session last week.
Three planning commissioners voted yes on the recommendation — Bill Lindsey, Rick Younger and Eric Stein. Two chose to abstain — Steve Fillmore and Sandy Headrick. One voted no — Ted Godfrey, also a city commissioner.
The vote needed a majority to pass but was split 3-3.
Civil & Environmental Consultants engineer Matt Sprinkle represented the property owners and said they want to build rental cabins and an event center on the property.
Site plans for this project haven’t been submitted to the city since the annexation is still tentative.
The land is currently zoned R-1 Low-Density Residential. Should it be annexed into the city, it would receive a plan of services and also would be a planned unit development, or “PUD.”
Officials have the ability to change the land to B-1 General Business if they want to, City Planner Joe Barrett said during the meeting, something that’s already been tossed around. They’d have to go through standard rezoning processes to do so, however.
Though there’s flexibility in how the land could be used and regulated, some commissioners expressed outright opposition during the meeting.
“I’m against recommending it,” Fillmore said. “No offense,” he added, turning to Sprinkle.
“My thoughts on it are, they’re trying to do something the county wouldn’t allow them to do. They’re coming to the city to try and get it done,” Fillmore said.
Current regulation on PUDs on county land, according to subdivision regulations posted online and amended through 2020, show their minimum size must be 5 acres.
City Commission discussed in July the possibility of the area being zoned B-1 General Business, but the matter is still under consideration.
Native Don Headrick — Sandy Headrick’s husband and co-owner of Highland Manor Inn — noted during the discussion that guidelines, rules and regulations are evolving to fit “what’s best for Townsend.
“It’s about tourism here. And what we do and what we’ve done in the past is about how to grow the area and make it aesthetically pleasing for the tourists,” Headrick said. “When I hear ‘cabin rentals’ that’s tourism. ... It’s time to move forward to be receptive to people’s needs.”
As business growth seems to have hit a fever pitch in Townsend over the past year, many have expressed concern that the economy is moving so quickly that the city’s quaint beauty may be at risk.
Planning commissioners repeatedly noted their vote was only a recommendation and that City Commission would have the final say regardless.
No businesses or names have been mentioned in relation to the property — once a campground, longtime city leaders say — which may see a final annexation decision during the coming City Commission meeting.
However, property records show the land’s owners as of Jan. 1, 2021, were Nathan and Kathrine Schrock.
