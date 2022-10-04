For the fourth year in a row, Prudentia Masonic Lodge No. 719 invites the local community to their annual Soup and Friends Night. The event is from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the lodge, 797 Vose Road in Alcoa.
Prudentia Treasurer Tom Moore said the annual gathering is an event the lodge wanted to build on to promote fellowship with the Springbrook and Vose communities.
“It's our way of giving back to our community who have been supportive of our fundraisers,” Moore said.
Prudentia members prepare and serve various soups. The menu this year includes cajun jambalaya, potato soup and chicken noodle soup. As in previous years, Wendy’s and Subway on Alcoa Highway support the event.
Blount County Judge David R. Duggan, also an Alcoa historian, will be at the lodge to sign copies of his book Alcoa: A Century in Words and Pictures. It provides a pictorial history of Alcoa over the last century. The city of Alcoa was responsible for publishing Duggan’s work and provided copies to the lodge.
Books will be available for $35 each, and Moore said 100% of the proceeds will fund “a much needed roof repair for the lodge,” which is located in the 83-year-old building formerly Nicely’s Grocery Store.
Duggan also collects historical artifacts from Alcoa’s past. Moore said Duggan is the caretaker of memorabilia that “belongs to the people of Alcoa.” His Alcoa collection will be on display during Soup and Friends Night, including photos and keepsakes from Alcoa’s 1967 basketball state championship victory and a 1930s milk jar from Alcoa’s dairy.
Secretary Johnny McCulley and Jr. Steward Mike Deiderich, who have been members for 50 years, will share facts and history about the lodge. And Chaplain Larry Price will address any questions the community has about the lodge or practice of masonry.
Chartered in 1924 through the Grand Lodge of Tennessee, the lodge meets at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month and will celebrate 100 years of charter next year.
“It’s an organization for good men to be better men,” Moore said.
